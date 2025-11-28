Athleisure Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities in E-commerce, Sustainable Products, and Influencer Marketing

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Athleisure Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The athleisure market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for versatile, stylish, and functional clothing that seamlessly transitions from workouts to casual and professional settings. Athleisure combines athletic wear with leisure apparel, featuring soft, breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics and designs tailored for both gym and everyday use.

Key growth factors include rising health and fitness awareness, shifting workplace dress codes toward comfort, and the influence of social media endorsements. The market is also shaped by consumer demand for sustainable materials and innovative fabrics that enhance comfort and performance. However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions and competition in a crowded market persist.



Market Drivers



The athleisure market is propelled by a growing fitness culture, particularly among younger consumers prioritizing health and personal grooming. The rise in wellness activities like yoga and meditation fuels demand for comfortable, functional clothing suitable for both exercise and daily wear. Increasing acceptance of casual attire in corporate environments further supports market growth.

Social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, amplify demand through influencer marketing, with fitness influencers showcasing athleisure styles to large audiences. Rising disposable incomes, projected to reach $11,862 per capita by 2030 (U.S. EIA), enable consumers to invest in high-quality athleisure products. Additionally, the expansion of fitness centers in emerging economies and advancements in fabric technology drive market opportunities.



Market Constraints



The market faces challenges from past supply chain disruptions, which impacted production and sales. Additionally, the highly competitive landscape requires brands to continuously innovate to differentiate themselves, particularly in sustainability and inclusivity, to meet evolving consumer expectations.



Market Segmentation



The athleisure market is segmented by product type, gender, distribution channel, and geography. The women's segment dominates due to increased female participation in fitness and sports, driven by demand for versatile clothing that supports modern lifestyles, including remote and hybrid work environments. Online distribution channels hold a significant share, fueled by the convenience of e-commerce platforms, personalized shopping experiences enabled by AI, and the growing influence of social media marketing. Offline channels maintain a notable presence for consumers preferring in-store purchases.



Geographical Outlook



North America, particularly the U.S., leads the market, driven by strong health and fitness trends and the presence of major players like Nike, Lululemon, and Under Armour. The Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth, fueled by rising disposable incomes, increasing health consciousness, and the penetration of global brands in countries like India. Strategic partnerships, such as Decathlon's collaboration with Myntra in November 2024 to expand athleisure offerings across India, highlight the region's potential.



Competitive Landscape



The athleisure market is highly competitive, with established brands like Nike, ASICS, and Columbia Sportswear competing alongside emerging players like Gymshark. Companies are focusing on sustainability, inclusivity, and innovative designs to gain a competitive edge. For instance, ASICS launched the NEOCURVET Sneaker in November 2024, blending recycled materials with modern aesthetics to advance sustainability efforts. Digital-first strategies and influencer marketing further enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement.



Opportunities and Challenges



Opportunities lie in leveraging e-commerce growth, with global B2C e-commerce revenue projected to reach $5.5 trillion by 2027 (International Trade Administration), and expanding sustainable product lines to attract eco-conscious consumers. Challenges include maintaining brand differentiation in a saturated market and addressing supply chain vulnerabilities. Industry experts should prioritize innovation in sustainable fabrics and robust online strategies to capitalize on the athleisure market's dynamic growth trajectory.



