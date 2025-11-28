Metal Recycling Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Recycling Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Metal Recycling Market will climb from USD 682.740 billion in 2025 to USD 914.307 billion by 2030, with a 6.02% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



The metal recycling market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing industrialization, urbanization, and environmental concerns. With 55% of the global population currently living in urban areas, projected to rise to 68% by 2050 according to the United Nations, the demand for recycled metals is surging, particularly in developing countries.

Metal recycling is critical for conserving natural resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as producing one ton of steel emits approximately two tons of CO2. Recycling mitigates environmental damage from mining, which pollutes air, water, and soil, while also supporting economic growth by redirecting savings from mining to other projects. The market benefits from the energy efficiency of recycled metals, saving 92% for aluminum, 90% for copper, and 56% for steel compared to primary production.



Market Drivers



Environmental protection and resource conservation are primary drivers, as recycling reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 500 million tons annually, according to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. The metal recycling industry also generates significant employment, creating jobs at a rate 36 times higher than other sectors, per the National Institute of Health.

Rising demand in the construction, electronics, automotive, and household appliance sectors, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, fuels market growth. Government regulations promoting sustainability and increasing prices of ferrous metals further bolster the industry. These factors collectively enhance the appeal of recycled metals as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to virgin materials.



Market Restraints



The metal recycling process faces challenges due to inefficiencies in recycling techniques and high operational costs. Advanced machinery and logistics required for recycling increase expenses, while the need for skilled labor to operate sophisticated equipment adds to costs and is hindered by a shortage of qualified workers. These factors pose significant barriers to scaling operations and maintaining competitiveness in the market.



Geographical Outlook



The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global metal recycling market, driven by robust demand in the construction industry, a key consumer of recycled metals. Rapid industrialization and development in countries like China, India, and others ensure the region's continued leadership. North America follows as a significant market, with advanced technology and growing environmental awareness driving demand. Government policies and public-private initiatives in the region further promote the use of recycled metals, supported by increasing recognition of their environmental and economic benefits.



Key Players



Major players in the metal recycling market include Aurubis AG, Commercial Metals Company, Norton Aluminium Ltd., DOWA HOLDINGS Co., REAL ALLOY, Kuusakoski Recycling, ArcelorMittal S.A., Sims Metal Management, Tom Martin & Co. Ltd., Nucor Corporation, European Metal Recycling, and Novelis Inc. These companies employ strategies such as joint ventures and acquisitions to expand their market presence and capitalize on growing demand, leveraging government incentives to enhance competitiveness.



Metal Recycling Market Segmentation:

By Type

Ferrous Metal

Non-Ferrous Metal

By Scrap Type

Old Scrap

New Scrap

By End-User

Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Others

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



