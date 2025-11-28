Huntington's Disease Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Huntington's Disease: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Huntington's Disease market through 2034.



The current HD treatments are used to alleviate the symptoms associated with the disease, with all of the approved drugs indicated for the management of chorea associated with HD. VMAT2 inhibitors dominated the HD market in 2024, accounting for 99.8% of sales in the 7MM. The key focus in the pipeline is on developing DMTs for HD, and huntingtin-lowering strategies are key area of development.

Companies are pursuing various mechanisms to achieve this, including gene therapies, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), and oral therapeutics. The HD market across the 7MM was valued at $0.3 billion in the 2024 baseline year and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%, reaching $3.8 billion by 2034. A key driver of growth will be the launch of seven late-stage pipeline products, including the first DMTs for HD.



Overview of Huntington's Disease (HD), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized HD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the HD market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for HD. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM HD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Executive Summary

Disease Overview

Overview of HD

Pathophysiology of HD

Staging Systems of HD

Huntington's Disease Integrated Staging System

HD SWOT Analysis

Epidemiology

Diagnosed Incident Cases of Manifest HD, Both Sexes, All Ages, 2024-34

Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Incident Cases of Manifest HD, Both Sexes, 2024

Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Manifest HD, All Ages, 2024

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of All HD (Premanifest and Manifest Combined), Both Sexes, All Ages, 2024-34

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Premanifest HD, Both Sexes, All Ages, 2024-34

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Manifest HD, Both Sexes, All Ages, 2024-34

Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Manifest HD, Both Sexes, 2024

Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Manifest HD, All Ages, 2024

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Manifest HD by Type, All Ages, Both Sexes, 2024

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Adult-Onset Manifest HD by Stage, All Ages, Both Sexes, 2024

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident Cases of Manifest HD

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of All HD

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Premanifest HD

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Manifest HD

Sources and Methodology for Manifest HD by Type

Sources and Methodology for Adult-Onset Manifest HD by Stage

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident Cases of Manifest HD

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of All HD

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Premanifest HD

Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Manifest HD

Current Treatment Options

Treatment Paradigm

Current Treatment Options

Product Profile: Bausch Health's Xenazine/Nitoman/Choreazine (tetrabenazine)

Product Profile: Teva's Austedo/Austedo XR (deutetrabenzine/deutetrabenzine ER)

Product Profile: Neurocrine Biosciences' Ingrezza/Ingrezza Sprinkle (valbenazine)

Product Profile: Sanofi's Tiaprizal/Tiapridal/Sereprile/Gramalil (tiapride)

Patient Flow: HD in 2024 Across 7MM

Unmet Needs and Opportunities

Unmet Needs in HD

Disease-Modifying Therapies

Early Diagnosis and Consensus on Disease Staging

Treatment Options for Cognitive and Psychiatric Symptoms

R&D Strategies

Trends in Clinical Trial Design in HD

Trends in Deal-Making in HD

Pipeline Assessment

HD Pipeline Overview

Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for HD

Product Profile: SOM Biotech's SOM-3355 (bevantolol hydrochloride)

Product Profile: Prilenia Therapeutics' Huntexil (pridopidine)

Product Profile: Roche's RG6042 (tominersen)

Product Profile: Wave Life Sciences' WVE-003

Product Profile: uniQure's AMT-130 (ifezuntirgene inilparvovec)

Product Profile: PTC Therapeutics/Novartis's PTC518 (votoplam)

Product Profile: Skyhawk Therapeutics' SKY-0515

HD: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview

Market Outlook

HD Market Forecast

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

Primary Research: KOL Information

Primary Research: High Prescriber Survey Information

Bibliography

About the Authors

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Wave Life Sciences Ltd

Skyhawk Therapeutics Inc

Prilenia Therapeutics BV

Bausch Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

PTC Therapeutics Inc

Sanofi

Grupo Ferrer Internacional SA

SOM Biotech SL

UniQure NV

