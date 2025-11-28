CDG Project Token to Be Listed on BitMart Starting December 1st

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDG Project has announced that its ERC-20 utility token, CDG, will be listed on BitMart Exchange beginning December 1st. The listing marks the project’s first entry into major centralized markets following its recent appearance on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The CDG token powers a decentralized network built from user-owned hardware devices that function as a distributed data center. This is an important feature for AI, cloud, VPN, gaming, and edge workloads. Thousands of CDG Devices operate as a resource layer. In short, the devices supply computation and bandwidth while earning CDG from the network’s emission treasury.

Token Utility and Network Economics

CDG is an ERC-20 utility token that powers the device network. Every day, device owners make CDG. Businesses can use the network for AI inference, cloud microservices, gaming workloads, and encrypted VPN routing.

The token economy is based on long-term sustainability, fixed emissions, and usefulness in the real world. Integration with Codego’s IBAN and card infrastructure provides an additional layer for future payment and service models.

Here are the key token metrics:

- Total supply: 10,000,000,000 CDG

- Standard: ERC-20 (18 decimals)

- Type: Utility token

- Emission: 200 CDG per active device per day

Furthermore, here is more information in terms of token distribution:

- 70% Treasury

- 5% Team

- 5% Marketing

- 5% Operations

- 5-10% Liquidity & Partners

A Decentralized Datacenter Powered by Consumer Hardware

The project introduces a hardware ecosystem where each device contributes GPU and compute resources to the CDG network. In return, every active device receives a daily allocation of CDG, forming a predictable and transparent emission model.

Two devices form the core of the network: CDG Power Home and CDG Home. The first has the following features:

- Daily Get CDG: 200 CDG

- Device price: €10,000

- Activation cost: 40,000 CDG

- Power consumption: 30W

CDG Home can be summarized by the following points:

- Daily Get CDG: 50 CDG

- Device price: €2,500

- Activation cost: 10,000 CDG

- Power consumption: 10W

Both devices are designed for low energy use and quiet operation. This mechanism allows homes and offices to participate in the network without technical setup.

About CDG

CDG is an ERC-20 utility token designed to power a decentralized data center formed by user-operated CDG Devices. Codego Group is working on the project. This team aims to offer scalable compute, cloud, and network services through a distributed hardware layer that everyday people own.

The BitMart listing makes the CDG ecosystem more accessible, meaning more people can take part in the device-powered datacenter model. The network keeps getting bigger as more devices are turned on and added to the global infrastructure.

The project’s official website and the links below allow anyone to join this project at its current stage.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.