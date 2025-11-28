Kandal M Venture Limited Reports Latest Customer Orders for Fiscal Year 2026

Cambodia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandal M Venture Limited (Nasdaq: FMFC) (“Kandal” or the “Company”), a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with manufacturing operations in Cambodia, today announced an update on customer orders for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 (“Fiscal Year 2026”).

As of today, the Company has received new orders for Trans 2026 season of approximately US$4.0 million, for total orders to date for Fiscal Year 2026 of approximately US$17.2 million. Customer orders for the year are meeting expectations in spite of the tariff headwinds in 2025.

In the fashion industry, the Trans Season typically corresponds to the end of the Spring season and before the Fall season in the United States. Spring Season spans January through March, while Trans season spans April to July.

The Company added that it hopes to build on its current success by expanding geographically and growing its customer base.

“The orders our customers placed with us reflects the continued confidence they have in our capabilities and our commitment to quality,” said Mr. Duncan Miao, Director and Chairman of the Board of Kandal.

Kandal’s current clientele includes several globally recognized fashion brands headquartered in the United States.

About Kandal M Venture Limited

Kandal M Venture Limited is a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with its manufacturing operations in Cambodia. It primarily manufactures handbags, such as shoulder bags, crossbody bags, tote bags, backpacks, top-handle handbags, satchels, and other smaller leather goods, such as wallets.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.kandalmv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

