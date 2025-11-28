Hospital Beds Global Market Challenges and Business Opportunities 2025-2030: Integration of Smart Bed Technologies and the IoT is Fundamentally Reshaping the Industry

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Beds Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hospital Beds Market, valued at USD 4.04 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.99% to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2030. Hospital beds are specialized medical furnishings engineered to provide optimal patient comfort, safety, and facilitate care within various healthcare environments. The market's growth is primarily driven by an increasing global geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating prolonged hospitalization, and continuous expansion of healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

Key Market Drivers

The global hospital beds market is substantially influenced by demographic shifts and evolving health patterns, particularly the aging global population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing number of older individuals worldwide inherently drives demand for hospital beds due to a greater incidence of age-related health conditions requiring medical intervention and extended care. Older patients frequently necessitate longer hospital stays and specialized beds for mobility assistance, pressure injury prevention, and comfort. According to the World Health Organization's "Ageing: Global population" article, in February 2025, the number of people aged 60 and older worldwide is projected to increase from 1.1 billion in 2023 to 1.4 billion by 2030, underscoring a consistent expansion of the geriatric demographic that directly translates to heightened demand across acute and long-term care settings.

Key Market Challenges

The substantial cost associated with technologically advanced hospital beds presents a significant impediment to the growth of the global hospital beds market. This financial barrier directly limits the adoption of innovative bedding solutions, particularly within healthcare facilities operating under stringent budget constraints. The advanced features that enhance patient comfort, safety, and care often come with a higher price point, making them less accessible for a broad spectrum of institutions.

Key Market Trends

The integration of smart bed technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) is fundamentally reshaping the hospital beds market by enhancing patient monitoring, safety, and care efficiency. These advanced beds incorporate sensors and connectivity to provide real-time data on patient vitals, movement, and bed status, enabling proactive interventions and improved clinical workflows. For instance, according to Greenville Journal, July 2024, Prisma Health invested $41 million to replace 1,500 inpatient beds with Hillrom smart beds and surfaces across its healthcare system, highlighting a substantial commitment to this technological advancement. This investment reflects a broader industry movement towards intelligent systems that reduce fall risks, prevent pressure injuries, and streamline communication between patients and caregivers.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Invacare Corporation
  • Linet Spol. S R.O
  • Paramount Beds Holdings
  • Hill-Rom Holdings
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG
  • Gendron Inc.
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Getinge AB
  • Joerns Healthcare LLC

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Hospital Beds Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Type:

  • Acute Care
  • Long-Term Care
  • Psychiatric & Bariatric Care
  • Others

By Power:

  • Electric
  • Semi-Electric
  • Manual

By Application:

  • Acute Care
  • Long-term Care
  • Others

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

