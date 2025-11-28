Walkie Talkie Market Set to Reach $18.86 Billion by 2030 as Integration with IoT, 5G, and Private LTE Drives Innovation - Strategic Profiles of Motorola, Hytera, Icom, Tait, JVCKENWOOD, and Other Key Players

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walkie Talkie Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Walkie Talkie Market, valued at USD 10.70 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.91% to reach USD 18.86 Billion by 2030. The global market for these devices is primarily driven by the imperative for instant, reliable communication in diverse professional environments and critical applications, including public safety, emergency services, construction, and event management. The inherent durability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness compared to smartphones in specific operational contexts further support market expansion.

Key Market Drivers

The global walkie-talkie market is significantly driven by the growing demand from public safety and emergency services. These critical sectors necessitate resilient and secure communication for mission-critical operations, especially where cellular networks are unreliable. First responders and disaster relief teams depend on dedicated radio systems for uninterrupted coordination, prompting continuous investment in robust infrastructure.

According to Motorola Solutions, in February 2025, the company secured a $160 million five-year Land Mobile Radio services renewal for Norway's nationwide public safety network, underscoring this ongoing commitment. Complementing this, technological advancements and the digitalization of devices are transforming the market by introducing enhanced features. The shift to digital mobile radio technologies, such as TETRA, provides superior voice clarity, extended range, advanced encryption, and data capabilities, making devices more versatile for professional use. This enables seamless integration with modern public safety workflows.

Key Market Challenges

The primary challenging factor for the global walkie-talkie market is the persistent competition from ubiquitous cellular networks and advanced smartphone-based communication applications. These alternatives directly impede market expansion by offering communication solutions with extensive features and robust broadband data capabilities.

Modern smartphones, supported by pervasive cellular infrastructure, deliver capabilities such as high-definition video, rich multimedia messaging, and sophisticated data applications. These offerings often exceed the more limited voice-centric or narrow-band data functionalities inherent in traditional walkie-talkies.

Key Market Trends

The market is increasingly influenced by the integration of walkie-talkie functionalities with wider communication networks, including IoT, 5G, and private LTE. This integration expands the operational scope of these devices beyond traditional radio infrastructure, allowing for richer data exchange and seamless connectivity in complex environments.

This trend facilitates advanced applications such as real-time video, enhanced location services, and integration with enterprise applications, thereby boosting efficiency and situational awareness for professional users.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Icom Incorporated

Tait International Limited

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Codan Limited

Kirisun Communications Co., Ltd.

Midland Radio Corporation

Uniden America Corporation

Wintec Co., Ltd.

In this report, the Global Walkie Talkie Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

Analog

Digital

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Channel

Online Channel

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y9glf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment