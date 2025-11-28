PVDF and PVF Film Market Trends and Emerging Business Opportunities 2025-2030 - Explosive Growth in Renewable Energy and EVs Drives Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVDF and PVF Film Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PVDF and PVF Film Market, valued at USD 734.45 Million in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% to reach USD 949.27 Million by 2030. Demand continues to rise in automotive lightweighting, electric vehicle components, photovoltaic modules, and protective construction applications.

Key Market Drivers

The escalating adoption of renewable energy technologies: Rapid growth in renewable energy systems significantly boosts demand for PVDF and PVF films, which provide critical UV protection, weather resistance, and electrical insulation in photovoltaic modules. PVDF is also a key binder in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and grid storage solutions. IRENA reported 452 GW of new solar capacity added in 2024, underscoring strong demand for durable film materials. The automotive sector further drives adoption as these films enhance lightweighting, insulation, and battery electrode performance. Global electric car production reached 17.3 million units in 2024 according to the IEA, and investments such as Arkema's EUR 50 million expansion to increase PVDF capacity in China reflect growing market momentum.

Key Market Challenges

The elevated production cost: High production costs driven primarily by expensive raw materials remain a significant barrier to the wider use of PVDF and PVF films. Although these materials offer superior durability and performance, their higher pricing reduces competitiveness against more affordable alternatives. This challenge is amplified in emerging markets where elevated end-use costs can delay adoption. Fluoropolymer production in the EU ranged from 40,000 to 95,000 tonnes in 2022, showing that despite strong functional benefits, cost pressures continue to restrict market expansion.

Key Market Trends

The broadening integration into flexible and wearable electronic devices: PVDF and PVF films are gaining adoption in flexible and wearable electronics due to their flexibility, durability, and chemical resistance. They are increasingly used in flexible displays, stretchable sensors, and advanced circuit substrates. Innovations such as the "Electronic Tattoo," which incorporates PVDF-based piezoelectric elements for wearable sensing, highlight emerging opportunities. With the GSM Association reporting 3.5 billion licensed cellular IoT connections in 2023, demand for adaptable electronic materials is accelerating. High-piezoelectric PVDF is also expanding into smart applications such as sensors, actuators, and energy-harvesting systems, supported by its biocompatibility, stability, and responsiveness.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Solvay SA

Arkema SA

KUREHA CORPORATION

Shanghai HIUV New Materials Co., Ltd

Welch Fluorocarbon Inc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

SINOCHEM LANTIAN CO., LTD

Polyflon Technology Limited

NEW MICROPORE, INC.

Report Scope

By Type:

PVDF

PVF

By Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Renewable Energy

Water Treatment

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $734.45 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $949.27 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi7o1a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment