Global Cardiovascular Devices Market to Reach USD 110.39 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising CVD prevalence, rapid adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and strong innovation pipelines position the sector for sustained 7.3% CAGR growth.

The global cardiovascular devices market, valued at US$72.83 billion in 2023, stood at US$77.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$110.39 billion by the end of the period. As healthcare systems worldwide pivot toward minimally invasive and technology-driven cardiac care, demand for advanced diagnostic, therapeutic, and monitoring devices continues to accelerate.

Expanding Market Drivers: Growing CVD Prevalence and Technology Adoption

The cardiovascular devices market is directly fueled by the rise of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles, all of which significantly elevate CVD risk. As global populations age—particularly those above 65, projected to double by 2050—the need for advanced cardiac solutions intensifies.

Healthcare providers worldwide are increasingly turning to bioresorbable stents, drug-eluting stents, transcatheter valves, and next-generation imaging systems that enhance procedural efficacy and reduce recovery times. Patient preference for minimally invasive procedures and remote monitoring further accelerates adoption.

Strong government initiatives encouraging early diagnosis and treatment, coupled with rising healthcare expenditure in both developed and emerging economies, are shaping a conducive environment for growth.

Market Restraints: Regulatory Complexity Remains a Barrier

Despite momentum, manufacturers face challenges navigating stringent regulatory frameworks. Lengthy approval timelines and extensive clinical evaluation requirements, while essential for patient safety, delay market entry and inflate operational costs—particularly for emerging innovators and smaller companies.

Opportunity Spotlight: Aging Population to Drive Device Demand

Where will the next wave of demand originate? The elderly population segment remains the single largest opportunity. Age-related conditions such as coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, and valvular disorders necessitate advanced diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

Minimally invasive solutions—especially TAVR, mitral repair systems, and next-generation monitoring devices—are expected to witness strong uptake as healthcare systems expand geriatric capabilities and insurers broaden reimbursement coverage.

Challenges: Complications Associated with Implantable Devices

While implantable devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators, and stents are central to modern cardiology, complications including infections, clotting, allergic reactions, and device malfunctions remain concerns for clinicians and patients. These risks may limit widespread adoption and create additional cost burdens for hospitals and health systems.

Market Ecosystem & Segment Leadership

Interventional Cardiology Dominates the Market

Interventional cardiology remains the largest segment, driven by the rising use of stents, catheters, balloons, and atherectomy systems in PCI procedures. Favorable reimbursement and strong clinical outcomes reinforce its leadership position.

Structural Heart Devices to Record Fastest Growth

The structural heart segment is set to register the highest CAGR, propelled by breakthroughs in TAVR, mitral valve repair, and tricuspid replacement systems, supported by early detection efforts and improved global clinical access.

Hospitals & Clinics Lead End-User Demand

Hospitals will continue to represent the largest end-user segment as they expand specialized cardiac centers, catheterization labs, and minimally invasive surgery programs.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America holds the largest regional share due to high CVD incidence, mature healthcare infrastructure, advanced treatment adoption, strong R&D investments, and growing health-conscious behavior among patients.

Key Market Participants

Major companies shaping the global cardiovascular devices landscape include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, B. Braun SE, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BIOTRONIK, GE Healthcare Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Getinge AB, Lepu Medical, Nihon Kohden, MicroPort Scientific, Japan Lifeline, AngioDynamics, Artivion, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, W.L. Gore & Associates, among others.

Recent Strategic Developments

June 2024: Abbott receives CE Mark approval for the AVEIR™ dual chamber leadless pacemaker, the world's first system of its kind.

September 2024: Boston Scientific secures PMDA approval in Japan for the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System for atrial fibrillation.

July 2024: Edwards Lifesciences exercises its option to acquire Innovalve Bio-Medical Ltd., advancing its TMVR portfolio.

February 2024: Edwards Lifesciences receives U.S. FDA approval for EVOQUE, the first transcatheter therapy for tricuspid regurgitation.

Why This Matters for Industry Leaders

For CEOs, CFOs, and strategic decision-makers, the accelerating cardiovascular devices market signals:

Expanding opportunities in high-growth categories (structural heart, diagnostics, remote monitoring).

Rising demand for scalable minimally invasive solutions across emerging markets.

Strategic necessity for navigating regulatory landscapes efficiently.

The importance of partnerships, R&D investment, and global footprint expansion to maintain competitiveness.

