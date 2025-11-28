Demulsifier Industry Worth Over $3 Billion by 2030: Pronounced Shift Towards Bio-Based and Sustainable Demulsifier Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demulsifier Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Demulsifier Market, valued at USD 2.49 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.52% to reach USD 3.06 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by increasing global crude oil production to fulfill energy demands, coupled with the imperative for efficient water removal to prevent equipment corrosion and reduce transportation costs. The growing adoption of enhanced oil recovery techniques further amplifies the need for these specialized chemicals.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing global crude oil production and ongoing exploration activities represent a primary driver for the demulsifier market. As upstream operations intensify to meet the escalating worldwide energy demand, the volume of crude oil extracted, often in the form of water-in-oil emulsions, also rises significantly.

Demulsifiers are essential in separating water from crude oil, a critical step to prevent pipeline corrosion, reduce transportation costs, and meet crude oil quality specifications for refining. Without efficient demulsification, the presence of water can lead to severe operational inefficiencies and damage to infrastructure throughout the value chain.

Key Market Challenges

Stringent environmental regulations governing the toxicity and biodegradability of demulsifier formulations represent a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Demulsifier Market. These regulations mandate extensive research and development to create compliant products, directly increasing operational costs for manufacturers. Such requirements necessitate investment in new formulations and testing protocols, driving up the cost of bringing new demulsifier technologies to market.

The escalating regulatory burden directly hampers market expansion by elevating expenditures for both producers and end-users. According to the American Chemistry Council, in the fourth quarter of 2023, 43% of chemical manufacturers indicated their regulatory burden had increased. This trend continued, with 38% of manufacturers reporting an increased regulatory burden in the second quarter of 2024, and over half expecting a further rise in the subsequent six months. This consistent upward pressure on compliance costs can constrain profitability, slow down the adoption of new demulsifier solutions, and limit overall investment within the demulsifier segment.

Key Market Trends

The global demulsifier market is significantly influenced by a pronounced shift towards bio-based and sustainable demulsifier solutions. This trend is driven by increasing environmental regulations and a broader industry commitment to reducing the ecological footprint of chemical processes. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create products derived from renewable resources that offer improved biodegradability profiles.

For example, research published in April 2025 highlighted that natural demulsifiers, sourced from plant extracts, waste oils, and biopolymers, are emerging as sustainable alternatives for crude oil demulsification, with studies in 2023 specifically evaluating the effectiveness of green demulsifiers on Nigerian crude oils. This indicates a move away from conventional petroleum-derived chemicals to more environmentally benign options.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Clariant AG

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Company

Ecolab, Inc.

Nouryan B.V.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Demulsifier Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Type:

Oil Soluble

Water Soluble

By Application:

Crude Oil

Petroleum Refineries

Lubricant Manufacturing

Oil Based Power Plants

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3k1xh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment