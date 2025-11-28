Ophævelse af suspension for afdelinger under Værdipapirfonden BankInvest

Der anmodes om ophævelse af suspension for afdelinger nedenfor.
|Afdeling
|ISIN
|Short name
|Optima 55 KL
|DK0060762706
|BIV55
|Optima 55 Akk. KL
|DK0060335636
|BIV55A
|Optima 10 KL
|DK0060762540
|BIV10
|Optima 10 Akk. KL
|DK0060335552
|BIV10A
|Optima 30 KL
|DK0060762623
|BIV30
|Optima 30 Akk. KL
|DK0060745966
|BIV30A
|Optima 75 KL
|DK0060762896
|BIV75
|Optima 75 Akk. KL
|DK0060089092
|BIV75A
|Optima Aktier KL
|DK0061533569
|BIVOPA
|Optima Aktier Akk. KL
|DK0061152410
|BIVOAA
|Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 10 KL
|DK0063180880
|BIVO10
|Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 30 KL
|DK0063180963
|BIVO30
|Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 55 KL
|DK0063181185
|BIVO55
|Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 75 KL
|DK0063181268
|BIVO75
Hvis der er spørgsmål, kontakt da Chef for Fund Valuation & Trade Processing, Peter Akstrup, telefon 77 30 90 31.
Med venlig hilsen
BI Management A/S
Nikoline Voetmann
Direktør