Ophævelse af suspension for afdelinger under Værdipapirfonden BankInvest

Der anmodes om ophævelse af suspension for afdelinger nedenfor.

AfdelingISINShort name
Optima 55 KLDK0060762706BIV55
Optima 55 Akk. KLDK0060335636BIV55A
Optima 10 KLDK0060762540BIV10
Optima 10 Akk. KLDK0060335552BIV10A
Optima 30 KLDK0060762623BIV30
Optima 30 Akk. KLDK0060745966BIV30A
Optima 75 KLDK0060762896BIV75
Optima 75 Akk. KLDK0060089092BIV75A
Optima Aktier KLDK0061533569BIVOPA
Optima Aktier Akk. KLDK0061152410BIVOAA
Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 10 KLDK0063180880BIVO10
Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 30 KLDK0063180963BIVO30
Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 55 KLDK0063181185BIVO55
Optima Bæredygtig Omtanke 75 KLDK0063181268BIVO75


Hvis der er spørgsmål, kontakt da Chef for Fund Valuation & Trade Processing, Peter Akstrup, telefon 77 30 90 31.

Med venlig hilsen
BI Management A/S

Nikoline Voetmann
Direktør


