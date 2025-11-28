Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market Review 2020-2025 and Growth Forecast to 2030 - Wide-Bandgap Semiconductors Reshape IPM Market Trends as Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon Technologies, and Fuji Electric Lead

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Power Module Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intelligent Power Module Market, valued at USD 5.93 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.95% to reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2030. The market growth is primarily propelled by the escalating global demand for energy-efficient power conversion solutions, increasing adoption in electric vehicles, and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure. The ongoing drive for industrial automation and miniaturization of electronic systems also serves as a significant driver.

Key Market Drivers: The growing global adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) serves as a paramount driver for the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market, directly fueling demand for high-performance power conversion solutions. IPMs are critical for efficient EV powertrains, battery management systems, and charging infrastructure, where their compact design and superior performance are essential for optimizing energy management and minimizing power losses. Ongoing technological advancements in EVs, including the push towards higher voltage platforms, inherently necessitate more robust and reliable power modules.

Key Market Challenges: The inherent complexity and substantial initial costs associated with integrating advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) into diverse application systems represent a significant impediment to market growth. This challenge often results in longer development cycles and necessitates specialized engineering expertise, which increases the overall cost of product development for end-users. Consequently, smaller and medium-sized enterprises, which may lack extensive research and development budgets or dedicated technical staff, face a higher barrier to adopting these advanced power solutions. The capital expenditure required for sophisticated manufacturing and testing processes also contributes to the elevated cost structure of IPMs.

Key Market Trends: The increasing integration of wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), within intelligent power modules is a pivotal trend. This advancement significantly boosts IPM performance through higher switching frequencies, superior power efficiency, and enhanced thermal management. These attributes are critical for demanding applications including electric vehicle chargers and renewable energy systems. While the discrete semiconductor market faces headwinds, with the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) Spring 2025 forecast projecting single-digit declines for the segment in 2025, WBG innovation provides a path for revitalization.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Semikron Danfoss Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Vincotech GmbH

Future Electronics Group

ST Microelectronics International N.V.

Aptiv PLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Intelligent Power Module Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Operational Voltage:

600V

1200V

By Power Device:

IGBT

MOSFET

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Servo Drives

Transportation

Renewable Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/powfto

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment