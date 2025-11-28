Xeriant’s Strategic Pivot Positions Company for High-Velocity Future

DENVER, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB:XERI) is entering a new strategic era, one that follows the same pattern that lifted SMX from a niche technology story to a global verification force in 2025. Through the elevation of Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt to president of the company’s newly formalized Factor X Research Group, Xeriant is making the same kind of structural shift, one that turns fragmented innovation into a coordinated engine capable of delivering scalable, commercial-ready technologies.

The move mirrors SMX’s transformation, where a series of high-impact partnerships and cross-sector verification deployments shifted the company from an early-stage developer into a global operating standard. For SMX, the breakthrough came when six partnership deals across four continents established a networked, repeatable model for scaling complex, mission-critical technology. Xeriant’s latest organizational changes signal a similar inflection point.

Factor X: Xeriant’s Skunk Works–Style Engine Built for Acceleration

Xeriant’s new Factor X Research Group, modeled after Lockheed Martin’s famed Skunk Works, was created to drive high-value technologies from concept to deployment with greater speed, fewer structural barriers, and more cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Factor X will serve as a modern, fast-moving innovation engine bringing together experts in advanced materials, aerospace, AI, quantum computing, and critical-infrastructure technologies. The mission: integrate breakthrough systems, compress development cycles, and lower technology-risk across Technology Readiness Levels (TRL 1–9).

CEO Keith Duffy said Holt brings a rare blend of “strategic clarity” and the ability to unify elite technical teams. Xeriant has already pointed to products like NEXBOARD™, its patent-pending, eco-composite construction panel, as early evidence that its R&D-to-commercialization cycle is strengthening.

Holt, a former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO, command pilot, and former CEO of AI-driven AlchemAI, said he expects Factor X to become “the epicenter of cross-disciplinary genius,” focused on engineering sustainable and scalable solutions for sectors where Xeriant sees near-term commercial potential.

Following the SMX Blueprint: From Concept to Global Deployment

The clearest comparison to Xeriant’s structural shift is found in SMX, which spent 2025 locking in six international partnerships that matured the company from conceptual verification technology into a multi-region industrial standard.

SMX demonstrated that credibility doesn’t come from individual announcements, it comes from creating a repeatable system that works across multiple industries, countries, and regulatory regimes.

Xeriant is now building a similar system.

Where SMX embedded molecular-level verification into gold, plastics, manufacturing, and recycling, Xeriant is building a platform capable of integrating advanced materials, aerospace innovation, and AI-driven industrial tools into real-world, revenue-generating deployments.

Like SMX, Xeriant is not pursuing a single product strategy.

Another Proven Example: Palantir Shows the Power of High-Discipline Innovation Units

Xeriant’s organizational pivot also resembles the path taken by Palantir Technologies, another company that built a tightly integrated, highly specialized internal development engine to scale mission-critical systems across government and enterprise markets.

Palantir’s Foundry and Gotham platforms matured because the company centralized advanced engineering talent into a cohesive unit capable of deploying complex technologies in high-stakes environments. That structure allowed Palantir to:

rapidly test and deploy modular technologies,

integrate AI-driven tools across multiple verticals, and

expand globally with repeatable, scalable systems.



Xeriant’s Factor X is mirroring the same approach: small, elite teams, high autonomy, rapid iteration, and a focus on solving industry-defining challenges.

Positioning Xeriant for Its Next Phase

Xeriant’s evolution of Factor X into a high-discipline, Skunk Works–style hub positions the company to:

accelerate commercialization of advanced materials, including NEXBOARD™ under the DUREVER™ brand,

execute multi-sector expansion across aerospace, defense, construction, and infrastructure,

pursue targeted acquisitions in AI, quantum computing, and data science,

deploy integrated technologies rather than siloed products, and

build a roadmap akin to SMX and Palantir, where centralized innovation becomes the foundation for large-scale adoption.



The company’s restructuring echoes broader market trends where small, specialized innovation groups outperform traditional R&D models, particularly in sectors where rapid shifts in materials science, digital infrastructure, and national-security priorities are underway.

Xeriant’s message is clear: Factor X is not an experiment. It is the company’s engine for building technologies that define the future.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing breakthrough technologies, particularly advanced materials, that can be deployed across a wide range of industrial markets. The company partners with, and selectively acquires interests in, innovators whose capabilities strengthen its mission of advancing next-generation solutions.

Xeriant’s materials portfolio is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NEXBOARD™, a patent-pending, eco-friendly composite panel engineered from recycled plastic and fiber waste. Designed as a high-performance alternative to conventional building products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, and MgO board, NEXBOARD™ reflects Xeriant’s commitment to durable, sustainable construction technologies.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and the editor of this article holds a personal investment position in XERI). This ownership may be considered a potential conflict of interest. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The editor may be compensated for providing future XERI market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for further disclosure information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.