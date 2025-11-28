Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles Market Growth, Trends, Key Segments, and Regional Dynamics

Ottawa, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-use plastic water bottles market, which held a strong position in 2025, is projected to expand significantly by 2035, according to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This continued growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for convenience, on-the-go hydration, increasing urbanization, and the overall rise in global beverage consumption.

Key Insights

North America has dominated the single-use plastic water bottles market, having the biggest share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By material type, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment has contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By material type, the polypropylene (PP) segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the food & beverage segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By application, the pharmaceutical segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

Key Technological Shifts

Lightweight and High-Strength PET Bottles: Advanced polymer processing enables lighter bottles without compromising durability.

Advanced polymer processing enables lighter bottles without compromising durability. Recycled PET (rPET) Technologies: Increasing use of rPET and closed-loop recycling supports sustainability and reduces plastic waste.

Increasing use of rPET and closed-loop recycling supports sustainability and reduces plastic waste. Biodegradable and Plant-Based Plastics: Adoption of PLA, PHA, and other bioplastics for eco-friendly bottles.

Adoption of PLA, PHA, and other bioplastics for eco-friendly bottles. Smart and Functional Bottles: Features like temperature indicators, anti-microbial coatings, and interactive labeling enhance consumer experience

Features like temperature indicators, anti-microbial coatings, and interactive labeling enhance consumer experience Automation and High-Speed Filling Lines: Automated bottling systems improve production efficiency and hygiene.



Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5866

Market Overview

The single-use plastic water bottles market is witnessing steady growth driven by the growing need for portable, easy-to-use hydration options. Increased disposable incomes, growing retail and e-commerce channels, and rapid urbanization are all contributing to increased consumption. Additionally, the market is growing as a result of the beverage industry's ongoing product innovations and trends in flavored water.

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: The market for single-use plastic water bottles is steadily growing as a result of growing awareness of personal hydration, growing urban populations, and rising bottled water consumption worldwide. The beverage industry's extensive distribution networks and constant product innovation also contribute to market expansion.

The market for single-use plastic water bottles is steadily growing as a result of growing awareness of personal hydration, growing urban populations, and rising bottled water consumption worldwide. The beverage industry's extensive distribution networks and constant product innovation also contribute to market expansion. Sustainability Trends: Manufacturers are implementing eco-friendly practices like recycled PET bottles, biodegradable substitutes, and lightweight packaging to cut down on plastic waste as environmental concerns grow . Consumer demand and regulatory pressure are propelling the transition to environmentally friendly packaging options.

Manufacturers are implementing eco-friendly practices like recycled PET bottles, biodegradable substitutes, and . Consumer demand and regulatory pressure are propelling the transition to environmentally friendly packaging options. Startup Economy: Innovative startups with a focus on plant-based bottles, sustainable packaging, and refillable water solutions are proliferating in the market. These startups are using social awareness campaigns and technology to target specific consumer segments and propel industry change.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment dominated the single-use plastic water bottles market due to its exceptional barrier qualities, affordability, and light weight, which make it perfect for mass production and transportation because of its clarity, recyclability, and capacity to maintain water quality. PET is favored by both manufacturers and consumers, making it the most widely used material type worldwide.

The polypropylene (PP) segment is growing rapidly as producers look into PET substitutes that are strong and resistant to heat. PP bottles are becoming increasingly popular in both developed and emerging markets due to their use in high-temperature filling procedures, reusable options, and premium water products.

By Application

The food & beverage segment dominated the single-use plastic water bottles market due to ready-to-drink beverages and bottled water are becoming increasingly popular. Food and beverage is now the biggest market for single-use bottles due to consumers growing desire for portability and convenient hydration options.

The pharmaceutical segment is growing rapidly in single-use plastic water bottles as the sector depends more on single-use bottles of nutraceuticals, oral rehydration solutions, and pre-filled liquid medications. Growing demand for portable pharmaceutical products, regulatory compliance, and strict hygiene standards are propelling this segment's growth.

Regional Insights

North America is a major market for single-use plastic water bottles, driven by a robust retail and distribution network, well-known beverage brands, and a high consumption of bottled water. The area is one of the most developed markets in the world due to its expanding urban population and easy access to clean drinking water. The region's market strategies are also being influenced by the growing demand for sustainable solutions and eco-friendly packaging.

U.S. Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles Market Trends

The U.S. dominated the North American market because of growing health consciousness, busy urban lifestyles, and consumer preferences for convenience. The nation's top spot is further cemented by a strong brand presence, wide retail networks, and creative marketing techniques. Growth is still being driven by growing demand for premium functional and flavored water products.

Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, while the region is already mature, certain segments, such as flavored water, premium bottled water, and eco-friendly packaging, are witnessing rapid growth, supported by increasing consumer demand for variety, sustainability, and convenience. Innovations in packaging and expanding product portfolios are accelerating growth in these emerging sub-segments. Collaborations between brands and recycling initiatives are further boosting the adoption of sustainable bottles.

India Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles Market Trends

India is the fastest-growing market in the Asia Pacific, driven by increased water hygiene awareness, growing disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization. Government programs encouraging safe drinking water, as well as the growth of retail and e-commerce channels, are driving market expansion nationwide. Product availability and market penetration are also being improved by higher investments in cold-chain logistics and infrastructure.

Recent Developments

In November 2025, the National Government of South Korea announced mandated recycled plastic content in beverage bottles starting in 2026, requiring beverage producers using large volumes of PET annually to incorporate at least 10% recycled plastic, with plans to raise the target to 30% by 2030.

In February 2025, AI Ain Water introduced the UAE's first locally produced 100% rPET bottled water, transitioning fully to recycled PET bottles to cut reliance on virgin plastic. The move underscores rising demand for sustainable packaging in emerging markets and may influence neighboring regions to adopt similar practices.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Top Companies in the Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles Market & Their Offerings:

The Coca-Cola Company (Brands: Dasani, Kinley) – A global beverage giant and one of the world's largest plastic polluters.

(Brands: Dasani, Kinley) – A global beverage giant and one of the world's largest plastic polluters. PepsiCo (Brand: Aquafina) – A multinational food and beverage corporation with extensive bottled water operations.

(Brand: Aquafina) – A multinational food and beverage corporation with extensive bottled water operations. Nestlé (Brands: Perrier, Pure Life, Acqua Panna) – A leading food conglomerate that operates a wide portfolio of international water brands.

(Brands: Perrier, Pure Life, Acqua Panna) – A leading food conglomerate that operates a wide portfolio of international water brands. Danone (Brand: Evian) – A major corporation focused on health-oriented products, including a significant bottled water market share.

(Brand: Evian) – A major corporation focused on health-oriented products, including a significant bottled water market share. Primo Water Corporation (Brand: Poland Spring) – A North American-focused company providing bottled water and water dispensers.

(Brand: Poland Spring) – A North American-focused company providing bottled water and water dispensers. FIJI Water Company LLC – Known for sourcing and marketing premium bottled artesian water globally.

– Known for sourcing and marketing premium bottled artesian water globally. Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. – The leading and highly recognized domestic bottled water brand in India.

– The leading and highly recognized domestic bottled water brand in India. Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. – A dominant beverage and bottled water company in the Chinese market.

– A dominant beverage and bottled water company in the Chinese market. Niagara Bottling, LLC – One of the largest private-label bottled water suppliers in the United States.

– One of the largest private-label bottled water suppliers in the United States. Amcor plc – A global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions.

– A global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions. ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG – A major international manufacturer of innovative and rigid plastic packaging systems .

– A major international manufacturer of innovative and . Plastipak Holdings, Inc. – Known for pioneering sustainable packaging and bottle-to-bottle recycling technology.

– Known for pioneering sustainable packaging and bottle-to-bottle recycling technology. Berry Global, Inc. – A leading global supplier of a wide range of innovative plastic packaging products .

– A leading global supplier of a wide range of innovative . Graham Packaging Company, L.P. – Specializes in designing and manufacturing customized blow-molded rigid plastic containers.

– Specializes in designing and manufacturing customized blow-molded rigid plastic containers. Gerresheimer AG – A global partner providing plastic packaging primarily for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

– A global partner providing plastic packaging primarily for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Silgan Holdings Inc. – A manufacturer of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and consumer goods products .

– A manufacturer of . Huhtamaki Oyj – A global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

By Application

Beverages

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5866

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: