Global-e to Participate in UBS and Raymond James Investor Conferences in December 2025

PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences in December 2025:

UBS’s Global Technology and AI Conference 2025

On December 2 & 3, 2025, Amir Schlachet (Co-Founder & CEO), Ofer Koren (CFO), and Alan Katz (Vice President, Investor Relations) will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat

Fireside chat details: December 3, 2025 at 9:35am ET. A Webcast and replay of the event will be available on the “News & Events” section of the company’s IR website at https://investors.global-e.com/

Raymond James’s 2025 TMT and Consumer Conference

On December 8, 2025, Alan Katz (Vice President, Investor Relations) will participate in investor meetings



About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

