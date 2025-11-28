Aedifica NV/SA: Publication relating to transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc.

 | Source: Aedifica Aedifica

Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), relating to two transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc.

Attachments


Tags

Aedifica BEL 20 BEL ESG Euronext Amsterdam Euronext Brussels

Attachments

Press release EN Communiqué de presse FR Persbericht NL

Recommended Reading