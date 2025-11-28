Q3 2025 interim accounts and upcoming summons for written resolution

Oslo, 28 November 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") announces that it will not publish its interim accounts for Q3 2025 as scheduled today.

The Company will in due course request Nordic Trustee AS to summon for a bondholders' written resolution regarding certain amendments to the bond terms for the Company's senior secured callable bonds with ISIN NO 001 0729908.

The proposed amendments will include, among other things, adjustments to the financial reporting requirements, including a waiver of the requirement in Clause 13.2.1 paragraph (d) of the bond terms to publish the Q3 2025 interim accounts. The Company is working on an integral proposal to the bondholders regarding the bond loan in general to reach a full solution.

Further details will be provided when the summons for the written resolution is distributed to bondholders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no



