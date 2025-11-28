Invest in Bogotá and Banco de Occidente Promote New Infrastructure Investment Opportunities from Cartagena

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the XXII National Infrastructure Congress, Invest in Bogotá and Banco de Occidente hosted an exclusive gathering with business leaders, investors, and representatives from the Bogotá District Government to present the opportunities that Bogotá–Region offers as a strategic destination for infrastructure investment.

“This event was an opportunity to engage with private investors and present the projects underway in Bogotá, as well as the investment opportunities across multiple sectors. We have significant opportunities in infrastructure, basic sanitation, sustainability, health, education, science, technology, and innovation. I thank Invest in Bogotá for organizing this meeting,” stated Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, who detailed the progress and future of the city’s major strategic infrastructure projects, including Bogotá Metro, the Science, Technology and Innovation Campus, and Bogotá Airport City, among others.

The event, held in Cartagena’s historic center, brought together more than one hundred public- and private-sector guests interested in learning about the current outlook and future projections for urban and regional development in the capital—advancements that will strengthen mobility, sustainability, and the city’s competitiveness.

During the meeting, representatives from Banco de Occidente and Invest in Bogotá—co-organizers of the event—highlighted that Bogotá is experiencing a pivotal moment in its efforts to attract investment and consolidate public-private partnerships.

Ana María Vinasco Reyes, Vice President of the Corporate and Institutional Segment at Banco de Occidente, reaffirmed that the financial institution continues to strengthen relationships with strategic partners through a robust value proposition and a portfolio of specialized solutions designed to support key actors in Bogotá’s infrastructure sector, promoting sustainable development.

She referenced the bank’s new campaign, “Aquí sí pasa Bogotá, mi ciudad mi casa”, which underscores the city’s fulfillment of commitments and its ongoing transformation. She also highlighted the significant effort and dedication of the current administration in advancing more than 1,100 active infrastructure fronts, where Banco de Occidente remains committed to supporting this progress.

For his part, Carlos Alberto Suárez, Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá, emphasized that the Bogotá–Region “is consolidating the most dynamic infrastructure portfolio in the country and the most ambitious in its history, with projects exceeding USD 19 billion and with institutions fully prepared to execute them. At Invest in Bogotá, we attract and support the arrival of leading global companies so they can find here a reliable, competitive environment with strong growth potential.”

This event helped strengthen the relationship between the financial sector, investors, and the public ecosystem driving competitiveness in Bogotá–Region. In this regard, it is important to highlight Bogotá’s role as Colombia’s economic engine, generating more than 25% of the national GDP and concentrating the largest number of foreign direct investment projects in the country.

The gathering concluded with a joint call to continue building trust, fostering public-private collaboration, and promoting sustainable and inclusive infrastructure that positions Bogotá as the Latin American city with the greatest potential for long-term investment and development.

About Invest in Bogotá

Invest in Bogotá is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its mission is to attract international investment, as well as world-class meetings and events, contributing to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life of the Bogotá–Region—and positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America. Click here for more information.

About Banco de Occidente

Banco de Occidente is a Colombian financial institution committed to promoting personal development, business growth, and the country’s sustainable transformation.

Its purpose is to support individuals and companies in turning their projects into reality and contributing to economic and social progress. Its mission is to lead the provision of financial services, transactions, and payment solutions, ensuring customer satisfaction, shareholder returns, the integral development of its human team, and value creation for the community.

Contact:

Invest in Bogotá

Luis Alejandro Tibaduisa

+57 3176419456

Bogotá, Colombia