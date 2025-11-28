CPA Yukon: Three Yukon CPA candidates succeed in national exam

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon (CPAYT) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate Benjamin Janzen, Arshpreet Kaur, and Matthew Kwok for passing the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2025. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.

“Succeeding in the CFE is the result of hard work and focus and we are very proud of Benjamin, Arshpreet, and Matthew and their tremendous achievements,” said Katherine Davidson, CPA, CMA, chair of CPA Yukon. “We are pleased to have these three individuals help lead the future of the CPA profession and wish them all the best.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

“I am honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the three dedicated candidates from Yukon who have expertly navigated the complexities of the September 2025 CFE. Their remarkable results underscore not only their robust technical expertise but also the cultivation of essential professional competencies for their future endeavours," stated Yuen Ip, MBA, PMP, ICD.D, CEO at CPAWSB and a CPA from Alberta. “On behalf of our team at the School, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Benjamin, Arshpreet, and Matthew as they advance in their professional journeys. Your perseverance and accomplishments are a testament to your unwavering dedication. We eagerly anticipate your future contributions and successes in the field.”

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA Yukon

The Chartered Professional Accountants of Yukon (CPAYT) is the governing and regulatory body for over 200 members. The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is responsible for the regulating and professional development of CPAYT members, and the protection of the public through its ethical standards and discipline processes. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

CPABC Media Team

news@bccpa.ca