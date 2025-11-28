AINTUITION Launches AI Ntuition Token to Power Its Predictive AI Ecosystem

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINTUITION, a Canadian artificial intelligence company specializing in advanced predictive analytics and decision intelligence, today announced the launch of its native utility token AI Ntuition (AIN) on BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20). The AIN token is designed to become the digital backbone of AINTUITION’s ecosystem, connecting users, AI products and educational services in a unified Web3 architecture.





The AIN token is deployed as a verified BEP-20 smart contract on BNB Smart Chain under the address

0x87958EBdc7E7b5304d4bB81Ef9F4136b044F58cF and features a fixed maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 AIN.

Official token page on BscScan:

https://bscscan.com/token/0x87958EBdc7E7b5304d4bB81Ef9F4136b044F58cF

Bridging Advanced AI and Web3

AINTUITION’s AI platform, built on proprietary algorithms derived from its original PhantomChip research, combines machine learning, computer vision, and real-time data analysis to model complex behavioral and probabilistic patterns. Originally validated in high-variance simulation environments such as casino and sports models, the system has demonstrated predictive accuracy of up to 99.3% in controlled simulations, reflecting its ability to capture nuanced patterns in complex data landscapes.

With the launch of AIN, AINTUITION aims to extend this technology into a broader digital ecosystem, enabling new ways for users to interact with AI-driven tools, analytics, and education in a transparent and tokenized framework.

“AIN is the next logical step in our evolution,” said the AINTUITION team. “We started by building one of the world’s most advanced predictive AI systems. Now we’re giving our community a native digital asset designed to connect intelligence, incentives, and access across our entire platform.”

AIN Token: Planned Utility and Ecosystem Role

AIN is designed to serve as the native utility token of the AINTUITION ecosystem, with planned use cases that may include (subject to development and regulatory considerations):

- Access to AI tools and modules

Priority or enhanced access to AINTUITION’s predictive analytics dashboards, customizable AI modules, and specialized strategies.

- Ecosystem rewards and incentives

Potential reward mechanisms for early adopters, power users, community contributors, and participants in future partner integrations.

- Education and learning experiences

Integration with AINTUITION’s practical courses and training programs, where AIN may be used for discounts, gated content, or special educational tracks focused on AI and data-driven decision making.

- Community-driven growth

The foundation for future governance and participation features, enabling the community to play a role in shaping how the ecosystem evolves over time.

Specific utilities and mechanisms will be rolled out in phases alongside the company’s product roadmap.

“Our vision has always been to help people use intelligence, not luck, to make better decisions,” the team added. “AIN is meant to extend that vision into the Web3 space — aligning incentives, access and participation around a shared AI infrastructure.”

Built on Verified, Modern Smart-Contract Standards

The AIN token contract, AINtuition, is a verified implementation built on modern OpenZeppelin ERC-20 contracts with burnable functionality, ensuring a transparent and industry-standard code base.

This approach provides:

- Familiar ERC-20 behavior for wallets, exchanges and dApps

- Burnable capabilities enabling future token-economic design flexibility

- Publicly verifiable source code for transparency and auditability

Roadmap: From AI Platform to Tokenized Intelligence

Registered in Canada with a capital of 1 billion CAD, AINTUITION is focused on expanding its AI-driven products and services around the AIN token, including:

- A suite of customizable AI modules tailored to specific strategies and use cases in complex, data-rich environments

- Subscription-based access for private clients, planned to begin rolling out in 2025, with AIN expected to play a key role in access tiers and utility

- Expansion of its educational programs, helping non-technical users learn how to interact with neural networks, craft effective prompts, and interpret AI-driven forecasts—no coding required

About AINTUITION

AINTUITION is a Canadian artificial intelligence company specializing in advanced analytics and predictive systems. Built on years of research and proprietary algorithms, AINTUITION develops AI solutions that model human behavior, system dynamics, and probabilistic outcomes with exceptional precision—transforming raw data and uncertainty into actionable, strategic insight.

