BJ Rae Previews One Nation as a Fresh Voice on Civil Discourse​

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “What if the secret to surviving Christmas dinner wasn't avoiding politics, but knowing exactly how to navigate the subject?” ReNovis Media LLC announces that author BJ Rae is set to publish One Nation, a nonfiction book that shifts politically charged conversations from relationship-ending minefields into opportunities for genuine connection. It will be released by December 15, 2025. It delivers battle-tested conversation devices that help people discuss sensitive topics without damaging friendships, family bonds, or workplace relationships.

One Nation builds on Rae’s broader writing mission: to empower readers facing impossible circumstances with strategies that actually work. Unlike theoretical guides that preach unity without providing actionable steps, Rae’s book offers real-world techniques that readers can utilize in everyday interactions. The book makes potentially polarizing discussions manageable. One Nation sets clear expectations, uses proven de-escalation techniques, and creates space for both listening and learning. It is completely non-partisan and focuses solely on communication methods, rather than taking any political stance.

One Nation presents conversation strategies in a concise, humor-infused style. The book, structured with the words of the Pledge of Allegiance, provides emergency protocols, conversation temperature checks, and recovery checklists. The author’s approach is grounded in repeatable habits—including “The Art of the Pivot,” “The Curiosity Gambit,” and strategic boundary-setting. These points reduce friction during challenging exchanges.

“I wrote ‘One Nation’ in November 2024 before Charlie Kirk’s assassination to help people talk about hard things without losing their connection to each other,” stated Rae. “These are the same tools I use with my own family and friends: clarify the goal of the conversation, agree on boundaries, and listen to understand before responding. Your relationships—even with people across the great political divide—are worth more than winning an argument.”

Rae’s current publishing slate also includes a children’s book titled Pickle Sock Heroes. Written in Dr. Seuss-style rhyming verse, the book tackles cyber and in-person bullying, all the while balancing it with humor and heart. Pickle Sock Heroes complements One Nation by teaching constructive communication and resilience at an age-appropriate level. It just proves that Rae’s commitment to bridging divides spans all ages.

Rae has also published Capturing Hope: From Pain’s Deepest Prison to Freedom’s Dawn. This raw, unflinching medical memoir chronicles Rae’s battle with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome—a condition she traced back to the processed American diet and past abuse. The book offers medical advocacy tools and fierce determination for chronic pain sufferers, as well as warriors in the battles life throws their way. It shows readings that the impossible is simply unconquered. Capturing Hope will become a lifeline for readers worldwide fighting their own medical battles and who need both hope and a roadmap.

Moreover, Rae’s Cloud People: Hope Beyond the Storms has been rereleased in an updated second edition in November 2025. This devastating yet ultimately redemptive memoir asks and answers an important question: How exactly does a child survive when her own parents become her worst nightmare? This is not a sanitized survival story. It’s a raw testament to the human capacity for resilience when given even the smallest shelter from life’s cruelest weather.

“My goal is to keep a promise I made to my grandmother as she lay dying,” said Rae. “She asked me to spread the love and hope she’d shared with me. She wanted me to show others there’s light at the end of every dark tunnel. Through my writing, I’m keeping that promise. If my words can help even one person believe they can survive what seems impossible, then I’ve honored the woman who taught me that survival is possible.”

Rae’s ongoing outreach includes a growing library of articles that cover many topics, such as parenting, overcoming depression, and problem-solving crisis situations. They offer readers practical processes for managing stress and developing clear communication skills. These articles serve as companion resources to her books and reflect the author’s broader mission to share hope grounded in lived experience. Rae doesn't write from theory—she writes from survival.

Readers can explore these materials and connect with Rae at bobbiejrae.com .

About BJ Rae

BJ Rae is an author, survivor, and the founder of ReNovis Media LLC. Her work centers mostly on strategies for navigating life's most difficult moments, such as chronic pain, childhood trauma, political divides, sexual abuse, and everyday conflicts. Her current titles include Capturing Hope: From Pain's Deepest Prison to Freedom's Dawn and Cloud People: Hope Beyond the Storms, both of which can be compared to other powerful memoirs, such as Tara Westover’s Educated and Jeanette Walls’ The Glass Castle, among others. One Nation: Or How to Get Along When 'Unfollow' Isn't the Answer is scheduled for release on December 15, 2025. Moreover, Pickle Sock Heroes will empower young readers to stand against bullying.

Rae's background includes overcoming Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, childhood abuse, sexual assault, and other seemingly impossible challenges. These experiences fuel her step-by-step approach to helping readers not just survive, but thrive. She lives in New Hampshire with her disabled Vietnam Veteran husband and their three dogs.

