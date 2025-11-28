AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9m of 2025 (unaudited

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 09 months of 2025 compared to 09 months of 2024 and 30.09.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 09m 2025 09m 2024 Change Revenue 44 379 46 489 -4.5% Gross Profit 24 230 27 232 -11.0% Operating profit 10 258 14 452 -29.0% EBITDA 12 810 16 724 -23.4% Net profit for the period 8 985 10 705 -16.1% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 8 281 9 711 -14.7% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,23 0,27 -14.8% Operating cash flow for the period 6 866 11 251 -39.0% in thousands of EUR 30.09.2025 31.12.2024 Change Total assets 91 827 84 489 8.7% Total current assets 78 210 70 871 10.4% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 74 672 65 993 13.2% Cash and cash equivalents 7 664 7 683 -0.2% Short-term deposits over 3 months 37 747 32 007 17.9% Margin analysis, % 09m 2025 09m 2024 Change Gross profit 54.6 58.6 -6.8% Operating profit 23.1 31.1 -25.7% EBITDA 28.9 36.0 -19.7% Net profit 20.2 23.0 -12.2% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 18.7 20.9 -10.5% Financial ratios, % 30.09.2025 31.12.2024 Change ROA 12.2 15.8 -22.8% ROE 15.4 20.6 -25.2% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 4.1 3.0 36.7% Current ratio 10.7 6.6 62.1% Quick ratio 6.7 4.0 67.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 44 379 thousand EUR during 09 months of 2025, representing a 4.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 12.0%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 09 months of 2025 amounted to 24 230 thousand EUR and decrease by 11.0% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 09 months of 2025 decreased by 6.8% compared to 09 months of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 4.6%.

Consolidated operating profit for 09 months of 2025 amounted to 10 258 thousand EUR, compared to 14 452 thousand EUR for 09 months of 2024, decrease by 29.0%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 23.1% for 09 months of 2025 (31.1% for 09 months of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for 09 months of 2025 decreased by 23.4% and amounted to 12 810 thousand EUR, which is 28.9% in margin terms (16 724 thousand EUR and 36.0% for 09 months of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 09 months of 2025 amounted 8 281 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 711 thousand EUR for 09 months of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 09 months of 2025 was 18.7% against net profit margin 20.9% for 09 months of 2024.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2025, consolidated assets amounted to 91 827 thousand EUR representing increase by 8.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 566 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to 1 772 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2025. Inventory balance increased by 1 339 thousand EUR and amounted to 29 644 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 8 679 thousand EUR and amounted to 74 672 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 3 409 thousand EUR during 09 months of 2025.

Investments

During 09 months of 2025 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 562 thousand EUR, in previous year same 830 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2025, the Group employed 1 643 employees, including 547 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 09 months of 2025 amounted 11 648 thousand EUR (10 612 thousand EUR in 09 months 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 665 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.09.2025 31.12.2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 7 664 7 683 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 37 747 32 007 Trade and other receivables 3 1 772 1 206 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 331 1 603 Other assets 52 67 Inventories 4 29 644 28 305 Total current assets 78 210 70 871 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 321 271 Investments in associates 90 92 Investments in other shares 213 208 Deferred tax asset 3 508 3 347 Intangible assets 650 649 Investment property 835 837 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 000 8 214 Total non-current assets 13 617 13 618 TOTAL ASSETS 91 827 84 489 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 720 2 252 Trade and other payables 6 4 218 7 031 Tax liabilities 2 359 1 423 Total current liabilities 7 297 10 706 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 730 715 Non-current lease liabilities 4 985 3 694 Non-current provisions 44 43 Total non-current liabilities 5 759 4 452 Total liabilities 13 056 15 158 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 097 -20 495 Retained earnings 84 896 76 615 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 74 672 65 993 Non-controlling interest 4 099 3 338 Total equity 78 771 69 331 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 91 827 84 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 09m 2025 09m 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 15 951 16 344 44 379 46 489 Cost of goods sold -6 812 -6 301 -20 149 -19 257 Gross Profit 9 139 10 043 24 230 27 232 Distribution expenses -3 431 -2 950 -9 661 -8 723 Administrative expenses -1 328 -1 086 -4 000 -3 540 Other operating income 102 71 260 178 Other operating expenses -185 -188 -571 -695 Operating profit 4 297 5 890 10 258 14 452 Currency exchange income/(expense) -701 -1 280 737 -415 Other finance income/(expenses) 133 329 347 401 Net finance income -568 -951 1 084 -14 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -1 2 -13 16 Profit before tax 3 728 4 941 11 329 14 454 Income tax expense -1 022 -2 022 -2 344 -3 749 Profit for the period 2 706 2 919 8 985 10 705 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 500 2 658 8 281 9 711 Non-controlling interest 206 261 704 994 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,07 0,07 0,23 0,27

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 09m 2025 09m 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 2 706 2 919 8 985 10 705 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -764 -563 455 -157 Total other comprehensive income for the period -764 -563 455 -157 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1 942 2 356 9 440 10 548 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 1 820 2 308 8 679 9 621 Non-controlling interest 122 48 761 927

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 09m 2025 09m 2024 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 8 985 10 705 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 2 552 2 272 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 13 -16 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 7 Net finance income / costs -1 084 14 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 1 -1 Provision for inventories 4 2 Income tax expense 2 344 3 749 Change in inventories -1 339 -647 Change in trade and other receivables -329 16 Change in trade and other payables -2 417 -2 021 Interest paid -7 0 Income tax paid -1 858 -2 829 Net cash flow from operating activities 6 866 11 251 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 1 011 997 Dividends received 12 8 Purchase of other financial investments -50 400 0 Proceeds from other financial investments 44 700 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 21 Loans granted -11 0 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 11 29 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -562 -830 Acquisition of intangible assets -38 -112 Net cash flow from investing activities -5 276 113 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 500 4 000 Repayment of borrowings -500 -4 000 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 847 -1 659 Interest paid on lease liabilities -660 -553 Dividends paid 0 -610 Net cash flow from financing activities -2 507 -2 822 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -917 8 542 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 7 683 32 878 Effect of translation to presentation currency 1 321 -404 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 2 -423 -128 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 7 664 40 888

