AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9m of 2025 (unaudited

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 09 months of 2025 compared to 09 months of 2024 and 30.09.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR09m 202509m 2024Change
Revenue44 37946 489-4.5%
Gross Profit24 23027 232-11.0%
Operating profit10 25814 452-29.0%
EBITDA12 81016 724-23.4%
Net profit for the period8 98510 705-16.1%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company8 2819 711-14.7%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,230,27-14.8%
Operating cash flow for the period6 86611 251-39.0%
    
in thousands of EUR30.09.202531.12.2024Change
Total assets91 82784 4898.7%
Total current assets78 21070 87110.4%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company74 67265 99313.2%
Cash and cash equivalents7 6647 683-0.2%
Short-term deposits over 3 months37 74732 00717.9%
    
Margin analysis, %09m 202509m 2024Change
Gross profit54.658.6-6.8%
Operating profit23.131.1-25.7%
EBITDA28.936.0-19.7%
Net profit20.223.0-12.2%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company18.720.9-10.5%
    
Financial ratios, %30.09.202531.12.2024Change
ROA12.215.8-22.8%
ROE15.420.6-25.2%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)4.13.036.7%
Current ratio10.76.662.1%
Quick ratio6.74.067.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 44 379 thousand EUR during 09 months of 2025, representing a 4.5% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 12.0%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 09 months of 2025 amounted to 24 230 thousand EUR and decrease by 11.0% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 09 months of 2025 decreased by 6.8% compared to 09 months of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 4.6%.

Consolidated operating profit for 09 months of 2025 amounted to 10 258 thousand EUR, compared to 14 452 thousand EUR for 09 months of 2024, decrease by 29.0%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 23.1% for 09 months of 2025 (31.1% for 09 months of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for 09 months of 2025 decreased by 23.4% and amounted to 12 810 thousand EUR, which is 28.9% in margin terms (16 724 thousand EUR and 36.0% for 09 months of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 09 months of 2025 amounted 8 281 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 711 thousand EUR for 09 months of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 09 months of 2025 was 18.7% against net profit margin 20.9% for 09 months of 2024.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2025, consolidated assets amounted to 91 827 thousand EUR representing increase by 8.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 566 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to        1 772 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2025. Inventory balance increased by 1 339 thousand EUR and amounted to 29 644 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 8 679 thousand EUR and amounted to             74 672 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 3 409 thousand EUR during 09 months of 2025.

Investments

During 09 months of 2025 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 562 thousand EUR, in previous year same 830 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2025, the Group employed 1 643 employees, including 547 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 09 months of 2025 amounted 11 648 thousand EUR (10 612 thousand EUR in 09 months 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 665 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote30.09.202531.12.2024
  UnauditedAudited
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents27 6647 683
Short-term deposits over 3 months237 74732 007
Trade and other receivables31 7721 206
Prepayments and other tax receivables31 3311 603
Other assets 5267
Inventories429 64428 305
Total current assets 78 21070 871
    
Non-current assets   
Non-current receivables 321271
Investments in associates 9092
Investments in other shares 213208
Deferred tax asset 3 5083 347
Intangible assets 650649
Investment property 835837
Property, plant and equipment58 0008 214
Total non-current assets 13 61713 618
TOTAL ASSETS 91 82784 489
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Current lease liabilities 7202 252
Trade and other payables64 2187 031
Tax liabilities 2 3591 423
Total current liabilities 7 29710 706
    
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred tax liability 730715
Non-current lease liabilities 4 9853 694
Non-current provisions 4443
Total non-current liabilities 5 7594 452
Total liabilities 13 05615 158
    
Equity   
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -20 097-20 495
Retained earnings 84 89676 615
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 74 67265 993
Non-controlling interest 4 0993 338
Total equity 78 77169 331
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 91 82784 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote3Q 20253Q 202409m 202509m 2024
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers915 95116 34444 37946 489
Cost of goods sold -6 812-6 301-20 149-19 257
Gross Profit 9 13910 04324 23027 232
      
Distribution expenses -3 431-2 950-9 661-8 723
Administrative expenses -1 328-1 086-4 000-3 540
Other operating income 10271260178
Other operating expenses -185-188-571-695
Operating profit 4 2975 89010 25814 452
      
Currency exchange income/(expense) -701-1 280737-415
Other finance income/(expenses) 133329347401
Net finance income -568-9511 084-14
      
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -12-1316
Profit before tax 3 7284 94111 32914 454
      
Income tax expense -1 022-2 022-2 344-3 749
      
Profit for the period 2 7062 9198 98510 705
Attributable to :     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 2 5002 6588 2819 711
   Non-controlling interest 206261704994
      
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,070,070,230,27

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote3Q 20253Q 202409m 202509m 2024
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
      
Profit for the period 2 7062 9198 98510 705
      
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:     
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations-764-563455-157
Total other comprehensive income for the period -764-563455-157
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1 9422 3569 44010 548
Attributable to:     
   Equity holders of the Parent company 1 8202 3088 6799 621
   Non-controlling interest 12248761927

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote09m 202509m 2024
Cash flow from operating activities UnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 8 98510 705
Adjustments for:   
  Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 2 5522 272
  Share of profit of equity accounted investees 13-16
  Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 17
  Net finance income / costs -1 08414
  Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 1-1
  Provision for inventories 42
  Income tax expense 2 3443 749
Change in inventories -1 339-647
Change in trade and other receivables -32916
Change in trade and other payables -2 417-2 021
Interest paid -70
Income tax paid -1 858-2 829
Net cash flow from operating activities 6 86611 251
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Interest received 1 011997
Dividends received 128
Purchase of other financial investments -50 4000
Proceeds from other financial investments 44 7000
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 121
Loans granted -110
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 1129
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -562-830
Acquisition of intangible assets -38-112
Net cash flow from investing activities -5 276113
    
Cash flow from financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings 5004 000
Repayment of borrowings -500-4 000
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 847-1 659
Interest paid on lease liabilities -660-553
Dividends paid 0-610
Net cash flow from financing activities -2 507-2 822
    
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -9178 542
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period27 68332 878
Effect of translation to presentation currency 1 321-404
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held2-423-128
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 7 66440 888

