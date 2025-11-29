The 2025 Classical Chinese Poetry Contest—Set to Premiere in Europe—will Bring the Art of Poetic China to Audiences Across the Continent

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poetry is the language of the soul and a bridge across cultures. A co-production of China Media Group, the Ministry of Education of China, and the State Language Commission, the 2025 Classical Chinese Poetry Contest will premiere in the U.K. and other European countries to foster a poetic dialogue between the East and West.

Since its debut in 2016, the program has grown into a flagship cultural program in China. It weaves classical poetry into a competitive format and blends poetic beauty and wit to bridge tradition and modernity, the East and West.

On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the program brings together contestants from different walks of life—university students, firefighters, teachers, farmers, and more—to showcase the vitality and warmth of classical poetry in contemporary China. Through a vivid social mosaic, it highlights poetry’s living relevance and fulfills its core mission to “bring poetry into daily life.” Esteemed cultural scholars such as Kang Zhen, Meng Man, Li Bo, and Yang Yu will demystify the classics with clear commentary, leading the audience on a poetic journey to discover the emotional and spiritual vocabulary unique to Chinese expression.

The 2025 edition introduces AI-generated imagery and fluid lighting technology to redefine visual storytelling and enable a digital revival of classical motifs. Virtual creations like the “Night Market of Prosperous Chang’an” orchestrate a symphony of technology and poetry, transporting a global audience on an immersive journey into Eastern culture.

The new edition features a refreshed format, which retains beloved segments like “Fei Hua Ling” (a thematic verse chain) and “Poetry in Painting,” while introducing a new challenge round—“Champions’ League” and a situational challenge inspired by the classical painting The Itinerant Peddler. The fusion of intellectual depth and visual spectacle allows viewers to step into the poetic realm and embark on a cultural journey into the heart of the Chinese spiritual world.

Positioned within the global cultural dialogue, the 2025 Classical Chinese Poetry Contest serves not only as a spiritual anchor for cultural identity among overseas Chinese but also opens a window into the linguistic artistry and philosophical depth of Chinese poetry for European audiences.

Media contact

Contact: Wang Peng

Company Name: CGTN

Website: http://www.cgtn.com

Email: wangpeng@cgtncorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/666f222a-53c3-45df-90a4-91278a61af4f