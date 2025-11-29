Jonesboro, Arkansas, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New OptiCone Dust Collector Filter Cartridges Deliver Improved Cleaning and Longer Service Life

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) introduces OptiCone™ filter cartridges engineered to work exclusively with the new Gold Series III dust collector, the latest evolution of its flagship Gold Series line. OptiCone cartridges use open-bottom inner cones to expand usable surface area, ensuring pulsed air is evenly distributed from top to bottom for the best filter cleaning.

When paired with the Gold Series III dust collector, OptiCone filters provide a powerful, cost-effective dust collection system, which maintains a low pressure drop while maximizing airflow and efficiency. Lower pressure drop requires less frequent pulse cleaning, resulting in less wear on the filters, reduced energy consumption and extended filter life.

With each pulse, dust is ejected from the vertically oriented filters down toward the collection bin. Unlike horizontal cartridge designs, the vertical configuration prevents dust from accumulating on cartridges positioned below. The result is longer-lasting filter performance.

Each OptiCone filter cartridge incorporates Camfil’s proprietary OmniPleat® technology, which helps filters last longer than conventional pleated filters. OmniPleat filter media uses synthetic, custom-shaped glue beads on both sides of the media pack to hold the pleats open and evenly spaced. This design ensures full media exposure to the airstream, resulting in improved airborne pollutant capture, more effective pulse cleaning and fewer filter changeouts.

“OptiCone filters are the latest engineering advancement in dust collection technology,” said Randi Huckaby, Product Manager- Dry Filtration APC Engineer, Research & Development, at Camfil APC. “The combination of the open-cone design and OmniPleat media gives customers an exceptional filter cartridge that lasts longer and works to maintain safe indoor air quality.”



About Camfil APC

Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) is a leading manufacturer of dust, mist and fume collection equipment for industrial applications. The company maintains manufacturing facilities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and provides technical support, installation and maintenance services throughout the United States. Camfil APC is part of the global Camfil Group, recognized worldwide for innovation in air filtration technology and commitment to industrial safety and clean air solutions. For more information visit camfilapc.com.

