NJDCY INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Nidec

If you suffered significant losses in Nidec stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nidec Corporation (“Nidec” or the “Company”) (OTC: NJDCY).

On September 3, 2025, Nidec disclosed it had established a third-party committee to investigate suspicions of improper accounting. The Company further revealed its "investigations found multiple documents suggesting that . . . the Company and its group companies could have engaged in improper accounting with the involvement or knowledge of its or their management[.]"

On this news, Nidec's stock price fell $0.81, or 16.5%, to close at $4.11 per share on September 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 26, 2025, Nidec disclosed further investigative findings of additional suspected inappropriate accounting practices, including "cases where the reported value for customs purposes was declared to be lower than the appropriate amount without legitimate reason." The Company also revealed that it "received an audit report containing a disclaimer of opinion" from its auditor due to the "ongoing investigations by the third-party committee, other internal investigations, and other action[s]."

On this news, Nidec's stock price fell $0.29, or 6.6%, to close at $4.09 per share on September 26, 2025.

Then, on October 23, 2025, Nidec published a press release announcing that it was withdrawing its year end forecast, and had decided not to pay a surplus dividend as "investigations by the Third Party Committee regarding suspected inappropriate accounting practices involving the Company and its group, as well as other internal investigations, are ongoing."

On this news, Nidec's stock price fell $1.17, or 25.4%, to close at $3.43 on October 23, 2025.

Finally, on October 27, 2025, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") designated Nidec under a Special Security alert in part because "TSE deems that the improvement of the internal management system of said listed company is highly necessary." The alert noted that "[s]ince the initial issue was discovered, the scope of the investigation has continued to expand" and that "deficiencies have already been identified in the Company's company-wide internal control systems (particularly in areas related to information and communication), as well as in the internal controls related to its accounting and financial closing processes."

On this news, Nidec's stock price fell $0.80, or 20.3%, to close at $3.15 per share on October 27, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

