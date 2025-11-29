Simplify Labs Launches “Crypto Cards for Businesses”: A Game-Changer for Real-World Crypto Utility

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold step toward connecting the crypto economy with everyday payments, Simplify Labs has announced the launch of its Crypto Cards for Businesses, a flexible, privacy-focused solution that enables companies to offer prepaid debit cards linked directly to digital assets.

With these cards, users can spend cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum anywhere in the world via Visa and Mastercard networks, without the friction or limitations that have long slowed mainstream adoption.

The product is designed for crypto exchanges, OTC desks, wallet providers, and DApps that want to bring real-world usability to their platforms while increasing user loyalty and creating new revenue streams. By allowing people to spend directly from their crypto balances, these cards turn digital holdings into a practical payment method, instantly, securely, and globally.

“Our mission has always been to simplify blockchain adoption for businesses,” says Vadim Rozov, CEO of Simplify Labs . “With our Crypto Cards, we’re giving companies a fast and compliant way to unlock real-world spending for their users while opening new revenue opportunities.”

Empowering Businesses with Seamless Crypto Spending

The Simplify Labs card platform stands out for its speed, reliability, and deep customization options. Businesses can go live within days instead of months, with flexible models that support both revenue sharing and tailored pricing. There are no spending limits, and cards integrate smoothly with Apple Pay and Google Pay, ensuring a true global reach.

For crypto exchanges, the cards add a completely new income channel and improve user retention by turning trading balances into spendable assets. OTC desks gain an effortless way for clients to transact instantly while generating consistent fee-based revenue. Meanwhile, wallet providers and DApps can boost user engagement and adoption by offering quick card activation and frictionless spending from within their apps.

“We built this platform to remove the friction between crypto and everyday life,” adds Rozov. “People shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to spend their own assets, and businesses shouldn’t need months of setup to offer that convenience.”

Simplify Labs’ compliance expertise ensures a smooth regulatory path, giving companies confidence in every transaction. A clear demonstration of this comes from MaxSwap, a project that leveraged Simplify Labs’ tools to launch a branded OTC trading platform and mobile apps that combined user-friendly access with strict adherence to legal standards.

With crypto cards, businesses can move beyond speculative value and give users tangible, real-world benefits, turning digital assets into something people can truly use every day.

About Simplify Labs

Simplify Labs helps businesses launch and scale in the cryptocurrency space with White Label blockchain solutions. From custom exchanges and OTC trading platforms to Telegram crypto bots, the company enables market entry in just days through its robust Liquidity Hub. With end-to-end support and industry-proven expertise, Simplify Labs lays the foundation for a smooth, compliant, and sustainable blockchain journey.

Media Contact:

Company: Simplify Labs

Contact person: Vadim Rozov, CEO of Simplify Labs

Website: https://simplifylabs.io/

Email: contact@simplifylabs.io

