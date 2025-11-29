KINGSONG Launches Four Next-Generation Electric Unicycles, Setting a New Benchmark for Intelligent Mobility

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KINGSONG has officially unveiled four next-generation electric unicycles—14D Pro, 16S Pro, 16X Pro, and 18XL Pro—marking one of the company’s biggest lineup upgrades in recent years and signaling a new leap forward in intelligent mobility. From the first-generation electric unicycles to a complete smart mobility ecosystem, KINGSONG transforms every effort into a forward-looking vision of personal transportation. By empowering every journey with technology, KINGSONG is turning "SMART LIFE, REACHING THE FUTURE" from a concept into a tangible experience that users worldwide enjoy year after year.

With 17 years of dedicated innovation, KINGSONG has pioneered a fully integrated product development ecosystem. Our complete control over the entire process—from ID design and R&D (encompassing controllers, battery systems, and electronic architecture) to manufacturing and supply chain management—has established a formidable technical barrier and set a new industry standard for smart mobility solutions. Guided by the value of "Customer Oriented, Strive-Based, Innovation and Openness, Sharing and Win-Win.

KINGSONG’s newly upgraded lineup—14D Pro, 16S Pro, 16X Pro, and 18XL Pro—delivers comprehensive advancements in power, range, intelligence, and safety, offering riders smoother control, stronger performance, and smarter connectivity across every skill level. Together, these four models set a new benchmark for modern personal mobility, elevating both urban commuting and long-distance adventure with next-generation engineering and user-centric design.

Kingsong 16S Pro: Power, Intelligence, and Reliability for Modern Urban Mobility



The Kingsong 16S Pro elevates daily commuting with a stronger 3800W motor, delivering smoother acceleration, a top speed of 40 km/h, and an impressive 35° climbing capability. Its upgraded Smart BMS, Samsung 35E cells, and improved cooling system ensure safer performance and up to 80 km of real-world range.

A redesigned modular motherboard and a 12-MOS power system boost stability, responsiveness, and long-term durability. Smart features include Apple Find My integration, the new V5.1 app with instant updates, Bluetooth 5.4 music, and a clear 8×8 matrix display for essential ride data.



Every detail enhances the riding experience—from all-terrain magnesium pedals and a reinforced handle to customizable RGB lighting and an ultra-bright automatic headlight. The 16S Pro combines performance, safety, and style to offer a truly intelligent urban ride.



Kingsong 16X Pro: Built for Power, Speed, and Unstoppable Adventures



The Kingsong 16X Pro redefines high-performance riding with a powerful 4600W motor, delivering smoother acceleration, stronger hill-climbing, and a top speed of 60 km/h with field-weakening enabled. Enhanced system architecture boosts stability by 12%, performance output by 18%, and max mileage by 14%, while reducing power consumption by 15%.



Powered by Samsung 35E battery cells, the 16X Pro delivers up to 160 km of real-world range, supported by an 84V 10A fast-charging system（Special Charger) that reaches full capacity in just 2.5 hours. Advanced cooling lowers controller temperatures by up to 40% for long-lasting reliability.



A redesigned modular motherboard and upgraded 12-MOS array provide stronger power delivery, better thermal performance, and improved durability. Smart features include Apple Find My, faster OTA updates, the Kingsong app, Bluetooth 5.4 audio, customizable RGB headlights, and an 8×8 matrix display for clear ride data.



Magnesium-alloy pedals, a reinforced handle, and ergonomic power pads deliver superior comfort and control. The 16X Pro is engineered for riders who demand speed, safety, and freedom on every journey.



Kingsong 14D Pro: Smart, Powerful, and Effortless Urban Mobility



The Kingsong 14D Pro delivers a smooth and responsive riding experience with its upgraded 2000W peak motor, advanced smart control board, and refined software architecture. Field-weakening technology boosts the top speed to 30 km/h while improving rational speed, power output, and response time, all while keeping motor temperatures lower for greater efficiency.



Its enhanced electronic architecture increases system stability by 12%, performance output by 18%, and max mileage by 14%, while reducing power consumption by 15%. The modular 3-board design—amplifier, main, and driver board—with a dual-layer aluminum base and upgraded 12-MOS array ensures stronger power delivery, better heat dissipation, and long-term durability.



Powered by Samsung 35E battery cells, the 14D Pro offers up to 40 km of real-world range and supports 67.2V 5A fast charging(Special Charger) for a full charge in just 2 hours. Smart features include Apple Find My, the latest Kingsong app, upgraded Bluetooth 5.4, RGB lighting control, and an 8×8 matrix display for clear ride data. Bright new colors, a reinforced handle, and comfortable power pads complete this stylish, compact, and capable city companion.



Kingsong 18XL Pro: Powerful yet Easy to Master, Optimized for Beginners.



The KINGSONG 18XL Pro delivers a powerful yet beginner-friendly riding experience with its upgraded 4600W motor, 60 km/h top speed, and a remarkable 40° climbing capability. Its 1544Wh Samsung 35E battery, supported by an intelligent BMS and ultra-fast 2.5-hour charging, offers up to 140 km of reliable range. A new intelligent control system, enhanced heat dissipation, field-weakening acceleration, and Bluetooth 5.1 OTA upgrades ensure smoother performance and faster responsiveness. Riders enjoy smarter safety with Apple Find My tracking, integrated lighting, real-time app control, and a clear dot-matrix display. User-focused details—new honeycomb pedals, ergonomic power pads, a reinforced handle, and immersive speakers—combine comfort with control, making the 18XL Pro a truly advanced and confidence-building electric unicycle for everyday commuting and adventure alike.



This Black Friday, save big with KINGSONG’s discounts and extra bonus for early orders—your perfect time to ride.

This Black Friday, KINGSONG launches a dual-benefit promotion offering exceptional value to riders worldwide. Full event details are available on the KINGSONG Black Friday Best Price 2025 page.

Customers can enjoy tiered savings—$50 off $1,000 purchases, $100 off $3,000, and $300 off $5,000—while the first 30 orders receive an extra $50 loyalty discount, with total savings up to $150.

Designed as more than a seasonal sale, this event celebrates innovation and the future of smart mobility. Whether for commuting or off-road exploration, KINGSONG delivers premium performance backed by global after-sales service, component traceability, and 24/7 support. Now is the ideal moment to experience cutting-edge personal mobility and begin your next adventure with KINGSONG.



About KINGSONG

Founded in 2012, KINGSONG has established itself as a global leader in smart personal mobility. KINGSONG operates an 20,000 m² state-of-the-art facility with 8 production lines, supported by over 50 engineers and 500 skilled workers. KINGSONG manages the full value chain—from design and R&D to production, supply-chain management, and international sales—ensuring excellence at every stage.

With more than 100 patents, KINGSONG designs and manufactures electric unicycles, e-scooters, cargo e-bikes, personal golf vehicles, and intelligent self-service chairs for elders. By maintaining control over critical components, including controllers, batteries, frames, and complete vehicle assembly, KINGSONG guarantees consistent quality, high performance, and rapid innovation.



KINGSONG continues to expand its product portfolio to serve riders of all ages, from children’s scooters to smart wheelchairs for elders. Its solutions address diverse scenarios—urban commuting, long-distance travel, smart parks, and professional applications—bringing intelligent mobility seamlessly into everyday life.

With 17 years of experience and a reputation for reliability and trust, KINGSONG delivers products that offer safe, dependable, and enjoyable rides. Today, KINGSONG’s smart mobility solutions reach riders across six continents through a network of over 1,000 global partners.

