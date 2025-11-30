Volaris Completed EASA-Mandated A320 Inspections and Repairs with No Cancellations and Minimal Delays

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, announed today the successful completion of all inspections and repairs required under the Airworthiness directive issued last Friday by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on the official notification from Airbus (AOT Alert Operators Transmission) affecting approximately 6,000 A320-family aircraft worldwide. The directive addressed a flight-control software issue potentially influenced by solar flares, and in some cases required associated hardware checks.

Volaris completed the full scope of work across its fleet without a single flight cancellation and with only minimal delays, ensuring passengers remained largely unaffected throughout the process.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “Our technical and operational teams responded with exceptional speed and discipline. Their seamless coordination with Airbus and authorities allowed us to maintain our full schedule while ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability.”

Key points:

All required software updates and hardware verifications have been finalized.

No major impact to passenger itineraries, with zero cancellations.

Only minor delays were recorded as aircraft returned to service.

No material financial impact is expected.



Volaris reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence, safety leadership and proactive fleet management, noting that the incident underscores the airline’s ability to respond swiftly to manufacturer and regulatory mandates while protecting the customer experience.

Investor Relations Contact

Liliana Juárez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact

Ricardo Flores / rflores@gcya.net

About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 221 and its fleet from 4 to 154 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 30 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.