Airlife Gases Acquires Control of Royal Helium Ltd.

PUNE, India, Nov. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlife Gases Private Limited (“AirLife”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, of a total of 79,901,328 Class A common voting shares (the “Common Shares”) of Royal Helium Ltd. (“Royal Helium”) and 4,000,000 share purchase warrants of Royal Helium (“Warrants”), representing approximately 52.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a fully-diluted basis. Each Warrant can be exercised to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.65 per share for a period of 36 months.

Royal Helium is an exploration, production and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development of helium and associated gases. Royal Helium’s extensive footprint includes prospective helium permits and leases across Southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta, Canada.

Royal Helium’s reservoirs are carried primarily with nitrogen. Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas (GHG) and therefore has a low GHG footprint when compared to other jurisdictions that rely on large scale natural gas production for helium extraction. Helium extracted from wells in Saskatchewan and Alberta can be up to 90% less carbon intensive than helium extraction processes in other jurisdictions.

AirLife has entered into an investor rights agreement with Royal Helium pursuant to which AirLife has the right to nominate such number of directors of Royal Helium to have majority board representation, and one of such nominee directors shall be the chair of the board of directors. AirLife has also been granted the corporate naming rights of Royal Helium, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

In addition, AirLife has been granted the exclusive right to enter into a helium and specialty gases offtake agreement with respect to all helium and all other products produced by Royal Helium’s subsidiaries.

Syndicate Lending Corporation acted as the sole agent to AirLife on this transaction.

________________________________________

About AirLife Gases Private Limited

AirLife Gases Private Limited is a multi-national supplier of helium and specialty gases, serving high-growth sectors such as healthcare, fiber optics, semiconductors, and aerospace & defense. Operating from multiple international facilities and supported by a robust global distribution network, AirLife has built long-standing supply relationships with industrial clients and helium producers, underpinned by rigorous quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

“This transaction marks a significant milestone for AirLife as we evolve into an integrated helium producer,” said Kiran Karnawat, Chairman & CEO of AirLife Gases Private Limited. “Through this strategic deal, we are expanding our footprint in Canada’s helium corridor, securing direct access to upstream production, and contributing to job creation and industrial growth in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The combination of AirLife’s global distribution expertise with Royal Helium’s proven assets will enhance supply reliability and deliver long-term value to customers worldwide.”

With the closing of the transaction, AirLife is strategically evolving from a global distributor to an integrated helium producer, expanding its role across the value chain. This transition will enable AirLife to participate directly in upstream helium production while leveraging its extensive logistics and customer infrastructure to deliver end-to-end supply solutions. By aligning production with established distribution capabilities, AirLife aims to strengthen supply security for its global customers, reduce reliance on third-party producers, and enhance value creation through vertical integration.

This transaction represents a pivotal milestone in AirLife’s growth strategy—positioning the company as a fully integrated helium enterprise with control over sourcing, production, and global delivery, ensuring sustainable growth in an increasingly supply-constrained market.

________________________________________

About Syndicate Lending Corporation

Syndicate Lending Corporation (SLC) is a financial advisory and strategic debt provider specializing in capital structuring, transaction execution, and cross-border deal facilitation across diverse markets. SLC partners with corporate clients to originate, structure, and complete complex financings and strategic combinations, acting as an advisor, arranger, and exclusive representative where required.

________________________________________

For further information, please contact:

Inam Qureshi, CEO

Syndicate Lending Corporation (Exclusive representative of AirLife Gases Private Limited)

+1 604-829-7007

inam@syndicatelending.com