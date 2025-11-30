Lexiloot Launches as the Next Evolution of Categories Games With AI-Powered Judging, Brain Training, and Multiplayer Fun

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright & Epic USA Inc. today announced the nationwide launch of Lexiloot, a free word game app that redefines the classic categories experience through real-time AI validation, modern cognitive training design, and fast multiplayer gameplay for friends and families. The app is available now on the App Store.

Lexiloot delivers a full upgrade of traditional categories-style play, transforming it into a fast, dynamic, and precise experience. The app introduces Categories 2.0, a streamlined model where players must think quickly, form accurate answers in both single and multiplayer games.

At the core of Lexiloot is its AI-powered “jury,” an advanced engine that checks every answer for correctness, relevance, spelling accuracy, and content safety. This creates a fair and frustration-free environment where players can trust results, focus on strategy, and enjoy a level playing field in both solo and multiplayer matches. The system also blocks inappropriate or misleading terms, making the game suitable for classrooms, families, and younger players.

Lexiloot features three distinct game modes, each designed to challenge different areas of cognitive performance. Letter Salad refreshes the classic categories challenge with modern mechanics. Word Bunch strengthens vocabulary, semantic linking, and associative thinking. Brain Dilation encourages mental flexibility, rapid reasoning, and creative problem solving. Together, the modes offer a well-rounded experience that blends entertainment with measurable mental stimulation.

The app supports fast, competitive multiplayer rounds, making it ideal for families, friend groups, game nights, and classroom activities. Its intuitive interface keeps gameplay smooth and accessible for all ages, while still offering depth for competitive players seeking a mental workout.

Lexiloot also breaks from typical mobile pricing models. The core experience is free, and premium upgrades follow a simple one-time purchase model, not subscriptions. Launch pricing includes SUPER Mode for $6.99 (regularly $9.99) and LEGEND Mode for $14.99 (regularly $19.99). Players may optionally purchase Lexis, the in-app currency, though all content can be earned through gameplay.

“Lexiloot brings a smarter, faster, and more trustworthy way to play word games. Our AI-driven validation creates an experience that is fun, fair, and perfect for families and competitive players alike,” said Philipp Mueller, CEO of Bright & Epic USA Inc. Lexiloot is available now on the App Store. More information: https://lexiloot.app

