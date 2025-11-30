RADPAIR and Fovia AI Announce Partnership

Agentic AI and Voice-Driven Advanced Visualization Showcased at RSNA 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fovia AI, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization and a preeminent provider of zero‑footprint, cloud‑based medical imaging, and RADPAIR, a provider of the world’s first fully cloud‑native, generative AI platform purpose-built for radiology reporting, have announced a ground‑breaking partnership to enable Agentic AI workflows in the radiologists’ reading environment, thereby delivering features such as dynamic voice control of workstation viewports and live updating of report content.





RADPAIR and Fovia AI Present Agentic AI and Voice first Control of the Radiologist’s Environment

By combining RADPAIR’s new agentic AI developer framework, PAIRsdk, with Fovia AI’s technology suite, this partnership brings intelligent cohesion to PACS imaging systems, reporting tools, AI interactions, and advanced visualization—producing a natural, seamless workflow and reporting experience for radiologists.

Offering the world’s first voice‑forward Agentic AI environment for radiologists, this smart technology platform allows radiologists to remain 100% focused on the read in front of them while they interact with the agentic system to safely and intelligently retrieve information and perform case‑related tasks—resulting in significant workflow gains and exponentially increasing cases per hour.

Kevin Kreeger, CTO at Fovia AI, stated, “The cutting‑edge PAIRsdk that RADPAIR developed will create consistent structure and communication. It will enable developers and vendors to build Agentic AI capabilities that understand context, act safely, and integrate naturally within existing radiological environments. I believe that the radiologist’s performance improvements produced by Agentic AI enabled with this SDK added to voice‑first control of the radiologist’s environment, including the viewing workstation, has the potential to both increase efficiency and reduce burnout because radiologists can speak naturally to their entire environment to accomplish tasks.”

Dr. Avez Rizvi, CEO and Founder of RADPAIR, commented, “Agentic AI is already becoming a reality at RADPAIR, and our partnership with Fovia AI strengthens that momentum. When the industry aligns on standards and interoperability, we can bring meaningful innovation into daily radiology workflows—and elevate the reporting experience for radiologists everywhere.”

Visit Fovia AI (Booth #4716) and RADPAIR (Booth #4932) at the 111th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, November 30 – December 3 to view demonstrations of this exciting technology.

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR is an AI‑driven technology company empowering radiologists to work smarter and faster, transforming radiology workflows through advanced AI and seamless system integration. By connecting generative AI, imaging systems, reporting platforms, and clinical data, RADPAIR enables radiologists to work more efficiently, reduce turnaround times, and deliver higher‑quality reports. Designed for collaboration and scalability, RADPAIR helps healthcare organizations modernize their radiology infrastructure and unlock the full potential of AI‑driven diagnostics. Learn more at radpair.com.

About Fovia AI

Fovia AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud‑based, zero‑footprint medical imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR®, F.A.S.T.® Hybrid Rendering, F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, RapidPrint® and TruRender®. Fovia AI’s flagship products, F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® and F.A.S.T.® AI SDK, enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia AI’s product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows and F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia AI’s product suite and Fovia’s 20+ years of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: Not all of the applications mentioned here are available for clinical use.

Media Contact:

Fovia AI, Inc.

Shay Kilby

866.3D.FOVIA or 650.257.4063

Fax: 650.618.2797

shay.kilby@fovia.com

RADPAIR

Mauricio Alarcón

mauricio@radpair.com

+1 (865) 405-3573

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6d5fd52-05b1-4135-a8ed-d4f872654cd6