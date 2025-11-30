Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. as of and for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the “Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and USA, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 of Dorad Energy Ltd. (“Dorad”), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 16.9% through its indirect 50% ownership of Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”).

On November 30, 2025, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (the “Luzon Group”), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which, in turn, holds 33.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay’s shareholders with access to Dorad’s financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad’s financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

  • Dorad’s revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 – approximately NIS 919.1 million.
  • Dorad’s operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025 – approximately NIS 205.8 million.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad’s customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: summer – June-September; winter – December-February; and intermediate (spring and autumn) – March-May and October-November. There is a higher demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad’s revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs – TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which include the summer months of July-September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the increase in the Israeli CPI impacting interest payments by Dorad on its credit facility and regulatory changes, the results included herein may not be indicative of third quarter results in the future or comparable to third quarter results in the past.

A convenience translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 and as of and for each of the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad’s financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Ellomay Luzon Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, the USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Texas, USA, including:

  • Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant in owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and 51% of approximately 38 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;
  • 16.875% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel’s largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW;
  • Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;
  • 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
  • 51% of solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 160 MW that commenced construction processes;
  • Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 134 MW that have reached “ready to build” status; and
  • Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 27 MW that are connected to the grid and additional 22 MW that are awaiting connection to the grid.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company’s plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements.  The use of certain words, including the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company’s forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, continued war and hostilities and political and economic conditions generally in Israel, regulatory changes, the outcome of legal proceedings involving Dorad and its shareholders, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad, competition, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad’s facilities and in the price of oil and electricity, changes in the Israeli CPI, changes in interest rates, seasonality, failure to obtain financing for the expansion of Dorad and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, and other risks applicable to projects under development and construction, in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s and Dorad’s business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)
CFO
Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111
Email: hilai@ellomay.com 

 
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Financial Position

September 30


September 30


December 31

2025


2024


2024

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


1,074,718


531,210


846,565

Trade receivables and accrued income


426,129


497,530


185,625

Other receivables


29,843


43,413


32,400

Financial derivatives


-


1,661


-

Total current assets


1,530,690


1,073,814


1,064,590







Non-current assets







Restricted deposits


480,877


529,875


531,569

Long-term prepaid expenses


78,657


28,538


79,739

Fixed assets


2,595,943


2,953,489


2,697,592

Intangible assets


10,701


8,134


9,688

Right of use assets


52,636


54,250


54,199

Total non-current assets


3,218,814


3,574,286


3,372,787







Total assets


4,749,504


4,648,100


4,437,377







Liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks


341,094


341,281


321,805

Current maturities of lease liabilities


5,124


4,941


4,887

Current tax liabilities


35,763


-


14,016

Trade payables


384,283


440,303


168,637

Other payables


39,862


10,914


14,971

Financial derivatives


1,793


-


-

Total current liabilities


807,919


797,439


524,316







Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks


1,650,143


1,904,195


1,750,457

Other long-term liabilities


38,756


9,827


60,987

Long-term lease liabilities


48,942


50,061


46,809

Provision for dismantling and restoration


38,039


36,204


38,102

Deferred tax liabilities, net


416,965


354,503


399,282

Liabilities for employee benefits, net


160


160


160

Total non-current liabilities


2,193,005


2,354,950


2,295,797







Equity







Share capital


11


11


11

Share premium


642,199


642,199


642,199

Capital reserve from activities with shareholders


3,748


3,748


3,748

Retained earnings


1,102,622


849,753


971,306

Total equity


1,748,580


1,495,711


1,617,264







Total liabilities and equity


4,749,504


4,648,100


4,437,377


 
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Profit or Loss

For the nine months ended


For the three months ended


Year ended

September 30


September 30


December 31

2025


2024


2025


2024


2024

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands

Revenues

2,096,391


2,366,358


919,055


1,096,456


2,863,770










Operating costs of the Power Plant:










 










Energy costs

348,607


483,965


168,087


193,180


574,572

Purchases of electricity and infrastructure services

1,073,708


1,073,350


418,989


505,678


1,372,618

Depreciation and amortization

168,757


183,735


65,909


68,016


106,266

Other operating costs

140,072


141,992


51,116


59,227


190,027

 










Total operating costs of Power Plant

1,731,144


1,883,042


704,101


826,101


2,243,483

 










Profit from operating the Power Plant

365,247


483,316


214,954


270,355


620,287

General and administrative expenses

25,698


25,328


9,209


8,600


23,929

Other income

15


30


15


30


58

 










Operating profit

339,564


458,018


205,760


261,785


596,416










Financing income

47,422


40,982


15,277


9,098


184,939

Financing expenses

216,241


166,818


67,355


63,736


193,825










Financing expenses, net

168,819


125,836


52,078


54,638


8,886










Profit before taxes on income

170,745


332,182


153,682


207,147


587,530










Taxes on income

39,429


76,408


35,305


47,664


135,203










Net Profit for the period

131,316


255,774


118,377


159,483


452,327


  
Dorad Energy Ltd.
 
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity 

Share capital


Share premium


Capital reserve for activities with shareholders


Retained earnings



Total Equity



NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands



NIS thousands


For the nine months ended
September 30, 2025 (Unaudited)








 



 








 



 
Balance as at
 January 1, 2025 (Audited)

11


642,199


3,748


971,306



1,617,264


Net Profit for the period

-


-


-


131,316



131,316










 



 
Balance as at 
 September 30, 2025 (Unaudited)

11


642,199


3,748


1,102,622



1,748,580



For the nine months ended
September 30, 2024 (Unaudited)




















Balance as at
 January 1,2024 (Audited)

11


642,199


3,748


643,979

 


1,289,937

 

Net Profit for the period

-


-


-


255,774

 


255,774

 

Dividend distributed

-


-


-


(50,000

)


(50,000

)

Balance as at
 September 30, 2024 (Unaudited)

11


642,199


3,748


849,753

 


1,495,711

 


For the three months ended
September 30, 2025 (Unaudited)
























Balance as at
 July 1, 2025 (Unaudited)

11


642,199


3,748


984,245



1,630,203


Net Profit for the period

-


-


-


118,377



118,377


Balance as at
 September 30, 2025 (Unaudited)

11


642,199


3,748


1,102,622



1,748,580















For the three months ended
September 30, 2024 (Unaudited)




















Balance as at
 July 1, 2024 (Unaudited)

11


642,199


3,748


740,270

 


1,386,228

 

Net Profit for the period

-


-


-


159,483

 


159,483

 

Dividend distributed

-


-


-


(50,000

)


(50,000

)










Balance as at
 September 30, 2024 (Unaudited)

11


642,199


3,748


849,753

 


1,495,711

 











Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (cont’d)

Share capital


Share premium


Capital reserve for activities with shareholders


Retained earnings


Total Equity

NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands

For the year ended 
December 31, 2024 (Audited)




















Balance as at 
 January 1, 2024 (Audited)

11


642,199


3,748


643,979


1,289,937










Dividend distributed

-


-


-


(125,000)


(125,000)

Net profit for the year

-


-


-


452,327


452,327










Balance as at
December 31, 2024 (Audited)

11


642,199


3,748


971,306


1,617,264


 
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months
ended September 30


For the three months
ended September 30


Year ended
December 31

2025


2024


2025


2024


2024

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands


NIS thousands

Cash flows from operating activities










Net profit for the period

131,316

 


255,774

 


118,377

 


159,483

 


452,327

 

Adjustments:










Depreciation and amortization and fuel consumption

177,626

 


190,559

 


67,342

 


68,217

 


121,664

 

Taxes on income

39,429

 


76,408

 


35,305

 


47,664

 


135,203

 

Financing expenses, net

168,819

 


125,836

 


52,078

 


54,638

 


8,886

 

385,874

 


392,803

 


154,725

 


170,519

 


265,753

 










Change in trade receivables

(240,504

)


(285,664

)


(132,459

)


(181,157

)


26,241

 

Change in other receivables

2,556

 


(36,467

)


5,852

 


7,454

 


(20,951)


Change in trade payables

269,285

 


266,099

 


150,256

 


207,978

 


(10,361


Change in other payables

25,285

 


(3,033

)


23,608

 


909

 


(3,481)


Change in other long-term liabilities

(19,059

)


(3,115

)


1,627

 


(999

)


(3,661)



37,563

 


(62,180

)


48,884

 


34,185

 


(12,213)


Net cash flows from operating activities

554,753

 


586,397

 


321,986

 


364,187

 


705,867

 










Cash flows from investing activities










Proceeds (payment) for settlement of financial derivatives, net

(2,927

)


(2,653

)


(3,429

)


(1,603

)


1,548

 

Proceeds from insurance for damages to fixed assets

-

 


5,148

 


-

 


-

 


5,148

 

Proceeds from arbitration

-

 


-

 


-

 


-

 


337,905

 

Decrease in restricted deposits

-

 


17,500

 


-

 


-

 


17,500

 

Investment in fixed assets

(71,472

)


(34,782

)


(1,175

)


(2,646

)


(44,132)


Investment in intangible assets

(2,395

)


(1,974

)


(452

)


(505

)


(4,054)


Interest received

44,293

 


29,673

 


14,615

 


10,096

 


42,221

 

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

(32,501

)


12,912

 


9,559

 


5,342

 


356,136

 










Cash flows from financing activities










Repayment of lease liability

(227

)


(329

)


(114

)


(111

)


(4,984)


Repayment of loans from banks

(164,899

)


(141,966

)


-

 


-

 


(284,570)


Dividends paid

-

 


(67,500

)


-

 


(50,000

)


(142,500)


Interest paid

(53,810

)


(72,910

)


(154

)


(155

)


(129,957)


Proceeds from arbitration

-

 


-

 


-

 


-

 


127,195

 

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(218,936

)


(282,705

)


(268

)


(50,266

)


(434,816)












Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

303,316

 


316,604

 


331,277

 


319,263

 


627,187

 










Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

(75,163

)


(4,640

)


(15,540

)


(6,120

)


132

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

846,565

 


219,246

 


758,981

 


218,067

 


219,246

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,074,718

 


531,210

 


1,074,718

 


531,210

 


846,565

 










(a) significant non- cash activity
Liability for gas agreements

-

 


-

 


-

 


-

 


56,208

 

   


