Global Buyers Head to Tokyo as “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 Kicks Off This Week

Tokyo, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica is pleased to highlight the upcoming “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025, organized by RX Japan, taking place December 3–5, 2025 at Makuhari Messe. As one of Japan’s largest international food export exhibitions, this year’s event is poised to draw global buyers, F&B professionals, and sourcing leaders looking to connect directly with Japan’s most innovative and export-ready food suppliers.

The fair has become an essential gateway for bringing authentic Japanese flavors—from traditional foods to modern, sustainable offerings—to international markets.

A Major International Venue for Japan’s Food Export Industry

The winter edition will feature:

400+ Japanese exhibitors

Around 15,000 expected visitors from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and North America

from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and North America A comprehensive showcase of Japan’s cultural, premium, and export-driven food and beverage (F&B) products

Professionals attending the event gain direct access to high-quality food producers, new product lines, and buyers representing diverse retail, import, and food service channels from across the globe.

The fair places strong emphasis on how Japan’s food exporters are responding to rising global demand by integrating authenticity, quality assurance, health awareness, and sustainable production into their export strategies.





Traditional Japanese Excellence Meets Health and Sustainability Trends

Visitors can explore a broad spectrum of Japanese culinary excellence, including:

Sushi, matcha, artisanal snacks

Wagyu and premium seafood

Regional specialties

Health-oriented and eco-friendly food products

This year, many exhibitors will present innovations that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern wellness trends, reflecting global consumer preferences for foods that are both culturally authentic and responsibly produced.

Leading Global Exhibitors Joining This Year’s Edition

The event will feature a strong international presence across multiple categories:

Japanese Food & Beverages

SakeYoi Co., Ltd.

Kyoto Beverages Private Limited

Sake Solutions LLC, Good Plum Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Food / Japan Mart Company Limited

Red Panda Yakiniku Ltd.

Seafood, Meat & Processed Foods

Oceanforest Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sajo Daerim

The Bison Foods

Laurel Industrial Co., Ltd.

Bakery, Snacks & Specialty Foods

SPC (BR Korea)

Missan Group of Companies

Woori Food and Deli Co., Ltd.

Tây Ninh Corp

Food Innovation & Distribution

Hong Kong Food Innovation and Technology Hub Centre

Guangzhou SEKO E-commerce Co., Ltd.

Hyosung International

Spirits & Premium Drinks

Whisky Chasers Limited

Their participation reinforces the fair’s role as a premier global sourcing platform and provides buyers with opportunities to meet decision-makers, compare offerings, and identify new long-term procurement partners.

A Unified Sourcing Platform Across Three Co-Located Exhibitions

“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 is co-located with:

JFEX WINTER

Food LogiX (logistics & supply chain solutions)

A single visitor badge grants access to all three events, allowing attendees to move seamlessly between food sourcing, export promotion, and logistics innovation. This integrated structure supports companies seeking to enhance operational efficiency and expand cross-border trade networks.

Free Visitor Registration — Limited Time Remaining

Industry professionals can secure their complimentary visitor badge here:

https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=jfefpressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=reportocean .

As global demand for premium Japanese food products continues to rise, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 offers unmatched access to suppliers and market insights from across the F&B value chain.

