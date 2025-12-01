SEALSQ, WISeKey and WISeSat.Space Successfully Launch Their New Satellite Aboard SpaceX Mission

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, in cooperation with WISeSat.Space (“WISeSat”), the satellite subsidiary of its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd., (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its latest WISeSat satellite aboard a SpaceX mission. This achievement marks another significant milestone in WISeSat’s strategy to deploy a secure, resilient, and sovereign constellation enabling real-time, low-power, IoT and cybersecurity services worldwide.

The satellite was placed into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 16, further strengthening WISeSat’s collaboration with SpaceX as a trusted launch partner. With this new deployment, WISeSat continues to expand its constellation, offering enhanced coverage and improved data availability for industrial IoT applications, environmental monitoring, secure communications, and critical-infrastructure protection.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, WISeKey and WISeSat, stated: “This successful launch with SpaceX represents a major step forward for WISeSat and for Europe’s capacity to operate sovereign space-based secure communications. The WISeSat constellation is designed to integrate seamlessly with SEALSQ post-quantum chips, ensuring unprecedented levels of trust, privacy, and resilience for the next generation of connected devices.”

The newly launched satellite will further reinforce WISeKey’s leadership at the intersection of cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT, and space technology. This next-generation satellite model is designed to significantly enhance the current constellation through a series of advanced technological innovations. These improvements deliver higher performance, greater resilience, and broader application potential. Key features include:

Software-defined radio (SDR) technology , enabling flexible in-orbit reconfiguration and adaptation to evolving communication standards, ensuring long-term relevance and operational efficiency.

, enabling flexible in-orbit reconfiguration and adaptation to evolving communication standards, ensuring long-term relevance and operational efficiency. Higher data-rate communications, supporting faster, more robust, and more secure data transfer for demanding IoT, cybersecurity, and mission-critical applications.

With this launch, WISeSat continues to position itself as a key player in the emerging European space industrial ecosystem, contributing to technological sovereignty while offering scalable commercial services for government, defense, and enterprise customers.

WISeSat provides secure command authentication and encrypted telemetry for Earth observation and defense missions. Beginning with its next launch planned for early 2026, the constellation will also support quantum-safe key distribution for critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, transportation, and smart cities. The platform enables the secure onboarding of billions of IoT devices by delivering quantum-resistant digital identities from orbit, extending trusted connectivity even to remote or underserved areas.

Technologies from WISeKey, SEALSQ, and Hedera are increasingly integrated across the WISeSat platform. This makes the constellation a benchmark for post-quantum security in space and supports the use of trusted digital tokens including SEALCOIN to enable secure space-to-ground transactions and tokenized satellite services.

WISeSat has recently expanded its ground infrastructure with a dedicated satellite antenna in La Línea, Spain, and additional installations planned in Switzerland. This growing network enhances real-time monitoring, mission control, and the secure management of the expanding constellation.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.