Virtualware to strengthen its Board with two new independent directors, reinforcing the company’s governance and long-term strategy

Bilbao, 1 December — Virtualware (EPA: ALVIR), a pioneer in 3D-driven enterprise software, will strengthen its Board of Directors with the appointment of two new independent directors, Sara Antuñano Leicea and Carlos Polo Gil, both of whom bring extensive experience in business innovation and acceleration.

As independent directors, they will enhance the Board’s governance strength by bringing complementary expertise that directly supports the company’s long-term vision. Their backgrounds in scaling technology-driven organizations, fostering global partnerships, and guiding the adoption of cutting-edge technologies align closely with Virtualware’s strategic plan to expand internationally, channel-based growth, and targeted acquisitions.

Sara Antuñano Leicea holds a degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Deusto and advanced training in Business Administration. She has built a solid career at EROSKI, where she has occupied senior financial and treasury positions. EROSKI is part of MONDRAGÓN Corporation, an association of cooperatives that today stands as one of Spain’s leading business groups operating in different sectors.

Carlos Polo Gil, also a Computer Engineer from the University of Deusto, is an investor with a proven track record in technology ventures and capital markets. He has founded and invested in multiple software and venture capital projects, including NTS, acquired by the technology consultancy Seidor, in 2024, Doocuments, Perpetuall, among others.

This decision is subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 22 December 2025.

“The reinforcement of our Board with the arrival of Sara and Carlos is a step forward in our career as a listed company. Their expertise will help us execute our growth roadmap, and we intend to continue growing, both inorganically and organically, in the next 24 months," Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware, added.

Last October, Virtualware celebrated the first anniversary of its acquisition of Simumatik, marking a year of successful integration, growth, and strategic alignment that has strengthened the company’s industrial simulation and digital twin capabilities.

The company also announced a multi-year agreement worth more than five million euros to deploy its VIROO platform across 66 Vocational Training Centres of Excellence under the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, the largest contract in its history.

Virtualware, one of the leading experts in immersive and 3D technology solutions, has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since June 2025 and recently achieved B Corp certification affirming its commitment to sustainable innovation and responsible growth.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware serves global organizations and institutions including GE Vernova, Petronas, Volvo, Gestamp, Alstom, ADIF, Bosch, Biogen, Kessler Foundation, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, Ohio University, the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the Basque Government.

The company’s headquarters are in Bilbao, Spain, with offices in Orlando, US, Toronto, Canada, and Skövde, Sweden.

