



DÉKUPLE REPORTS SUSTAINED GROWTH AND CONFIRMS THE STRENGTH OF ITS INTEGRATED MODEL OVER THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025, DRIVEN BY DIGITAL MARKETING AND INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

_____

Net sales: €175.1m (+12,7%)

Net revenue: €130.9m (+7,6%)

Digital Marketing: Strategic growth engine (+19.5%)

Paris, December 1st, 2025 (8:00am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a European leader in communication and data marketing, delivered solid performance over the first nine months of 2025, confirming the strength and relevance of its integrated growth model.

Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO, stated: “Over the first nine months of 2025, DÉKUPLE once again demonstrated the resilience of its multi-expert model and its ability to combine growth with profitability in a demanding environment.

Our net sales grew by +12.7%, fueled by the strong momentum of Digital Marketing and the acceleration of our international operations, which now represent 17% of total net sales, compared with 8% a year ago.

Digital Marketing, now at the core of our value creation and representing over 70% of consolidated net sales, continues to gain momentum thanks to the rebound in consulting, the integration of new agencies and technological solutions, the international expansion of our offerings, and our leadership in artificial intelligence applied to marketing. This momentum reflects the Group’s ability to bring together talent, enhance expertise, and create synergies across its businesses to drive client performance.

Our Magazines and Insurance activities continue to play a strategic role in our transformation, with a focus on personalization and customer value. In the press segment, despite a challenging consumption environment, we are strengthening recurring revenues through targeted acquisition campaigns and the launch of new offerings. In affinity insurance, our AI-enhanced programs are driving portfolio loyalty.

We continue to pursue our selective and profitable growth strategy, built on innovation, operational excellence, and successful international integration. The Ambition 2030 Plan, to be unveiled in early December, will structure our long-term vision and guide the next phase of our development, reinforcing our position as Europe’s creative and technological leader in data marketing.

I would like to thank our 1,200 employees for their commitment and innovative mindset - the driving forces behind DÉKUPLE’s continued success.”

KEY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025

Over the first nine months of financial year 2025, the DÉKUPLE Group reported net sales1 of €175.1m, up +12.7% year-on-year. Growth accelerated in the third quarter (+13.6%), confirming the Group’s positive momentum in a still-uneven economic environment.

€m 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Digital Marketing 122.7 99.4 +23.5 % Magazines 46.7 50.0 -6.5 % Insurance 5.7 6.0 -5.4 % Net sales 175.1 155.4 +12.7 %

The Group’s net revenue2 came to €130.9m, up +7.6%, driven by the strong performance of Digital Marketing, which posted a solid +11.4% growth in Q3.

€m 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Digital Marketing 78.5 65.7 +19.5 % Magazines 46.7 50.0 -6.5 % Insurance 5.7 6.0 -5.4 % Net revenue 130.9 121.7 +7.6 %

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

The Group’s performance reflects a more balanced geographic footprint and strong international momentum.

In France, net revenue totalled €114.1m, down -2.3% on a reported basis

(-4.1% organic). This includes a +€2.2m scope effect3 from the integration of Ereferer (June 2024), an innovative automated netlinking platform, and Coup de Poing (October 2024), a recognized B2B customer loyalty agency, as well as the deconsolidation of Grand Mercredi Group (April 2025).

International net revenue grew sharply to €16.8m, up +241.1% (+2.2% organic), supported by a +€11.8m scope effect from strategic acquisitions: the communications agency GUD.Berlin (Germany, October 2024), the creative agency Selmore and the digital agency DotControl (Netherlands, December 2024), and the creative agency After (Spain, May 2025).

International operations now account for 13% of net revenue, versus 4% a year earlier - a major milestone in the Group’s expansion strategy.

€m 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change France 114.1 116.8 -2.3 % International 16.8 4.9 +241.1 % Net revenue 130.9 121.7 +7.6 %

DIGITAL MARKETING: CONSULTING REBOUND AND EXPANSION OF AGENCIES & SOLUTIONS

Digital Marketing confirmed its role as the Group’s strategic growth engine, with net revenue of €78.5m (+19.5%), including €14.0m from acquisitions completed over the past 12 months. On a like-for-like basis, the -1.9% decline reflects the resilience of the model and the gradual recovery in consulting activity.

Consulting & Technology: Net revenue for Converteo, a key player in data and digital strategy consulting, totalled €33.3m (+0.9%). After the first half impacted by delayed client decisions, activity rebounded sharply in Q3 (+12.1%). With 450 consultants across Europe and North America, Converteo plays a major role in data, digital, and AI-driven transformation projects for major brands.





Net revenue for Converteo, a key player in data and digital strategy consulting, totalled €33.3m (+0.9%). After the first half impacted by delayed client decisions, activity rebounded sharply in Q3 (+12.1%). With 450 consultants across Europe and North America, Converteo plays a major role in data, digital, and AI-driven transformation projects for major brands. Agences and Solutions: Net revenue reached €45.1m (+38.4%), including €14.0m from scope effects. On a like-for-like basis, the contained -4.9% decline reflects persistent caution in marketing spending in Europe, offset by the scaling of the Group’s technology solutions and international expansion.





€m 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Consulting and Technology 33.3 33.0 +0.9 % Agencies and Solutions 45.1 32.6 +38.4 % Net revenue - Digital Marketing 78.5 65.7 +19.5 %

MAGAZINES & INSURANCE: CONTINUED INVESTMENT

The Magazines business recorded net revenue of €46.7m (-6.5%) with a gross sales volume4 of €127.0m (-4.6%), in a market that remains under pressure. The open-ended active subscription portfolio stood at 1.742 million as of September 30, 2025. The Group continues to focus on the most profitable segments through targeted marketing campaigns and renewed partnerships, reinforcing recurring revenues and its position as a key partner for publishers.

The Insurance business generated net revenue of €5.7m (-5.4%), reflecting the seasonal nature of the activity with fewer campaigns in Q3. Innovative AI-enhanced programs, particularly in personal protection, continue to drive portfolio loyalty.

OUTLOOK

Supported by strong momentum and the commitment of its teams, DÉKUPLE approaches the end of the financial year with confidence and ambition, despite ongoing challenges in France. The Group continues to execute its profitable and selective growth strategy by investing in its recurring businesses (Magazines and Insurance), accelerating its digital and international expansion, and fully leveraging the synergies of its integrated model. DÉKUPLE remains attentive to external growth opportunities in line with its European leadership ambition in communication and data marketing.

NEXT DATE

Ambition 2030 Plan announcement on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 (before the start of trading.





About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for data marketing and communication. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements client acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 750 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world. Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €218m in 2024. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs more than 1,200 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration. DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL.

www.dekuple.com

Contacts



DÉKUPLE

Investor Relations & Financial Information

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com



ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Analysts - Investors: Cyril COMBE - Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 36

Press - Media: Fatou-Kiné N’DIAYE - Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 34

dekuple@actus.fr

1 Net sales (determined in line with the French professional status for subscription sales) only include the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, net sales therefore correspond to a net revenue (formerly gross margin), deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to sales of insurance policies, net sales comprise current and future commissions issued, acquired by the accounting reporting date, net of cancellations.

2 For the digital marketing business, the net revenue (formerly gross margin) represents the total amount of net sales (total invoices issued: fees, commissions and purchases charged back to customers) less the total amount of costs for external purchases made on behalf of customers. It is equal to net sales for the magazine and insurance business lines.

3 The scope effect is calculated (i) by eliminating the net revenue of companies acquired during the period or the comparable period and (ii) by eliminating the net revenue of companies sold during the period or the comparable period. As a result, the like-for-like business does not take into account this scope effect for the period concerned.

4 Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions sold.

Attachment