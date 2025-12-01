Eesti Energia maksab dividendi 34 miljonit eurot

Eesti Energia ainuaktsionäri, Eesti Vabariigi, otsuse alusel maksab Eesti Energia 1. detsembril 2025 dividendi 34 miljonit eurot.
Danel Freiberg
Treasury- ja finantsriskijuht
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
E-post: danel.freiberg@energia.ee
| Source: EESTI ENERGIA AS EESTI ENERGIA AS
