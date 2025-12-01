Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: A $4.22 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Grab PayLater, Atome, Klarna, Razer Fintech, Hoolah, Lazada PayLater, Shopee PayLater, Helo, FavePay, BigPay

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market in Malaysia is on a robust growth trajectory, anticipated to achieve a 15.1% annual rise to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2025. Between 2021 and 2024, the sector experienced a significant CAGR of 24.0%, and this momentum is expected to continue with a 10.9% CAGR forecasted from 2025 to 2030. By 2030, the market is projected to more than double from its 2024 valuation of USD 2.19 billion, reaching approximately USD 4.22 billion.

This growth is primarily fueled by surging e-commerce adoption, expanding into non-traditional sectors, and an intensified regulatory focus. Prominent BNPL providers like Atome and Grab PayLater are broadening their offerings, supporting consumer demand for flexible payment solutions. The evolving landscape suggests that BNPL will soon become a standard payment method, as providers innovate and comply with regulations to sustain growth.

Increasing Adoption of BNPL Services

With over 5 million users in 2023, Malaysia's BNPL market is expanding rapidly. Key players such as Atome, Grab PayLater, and Rely are driving this growth, particularly for small-ticket purchases like electronics and fashion items. This trend reflects consumer preference for convenient and flexible payment options.

The rise of e-commerce is bolstering demand for BNPL options, offering an alternative to traditional credit products. With limited credit card penetration, zero-interest installment plans appeal especially to Millennials and Gen Z.

In the upcoming years, BNPL is expected to embed itself as a mainstream payment method for both high-value and everyday purchases. Providers are likely to introduce loyalty programs and digital wallet integrations to attract and retain customers.

Expansion into Non-Traditional Sectors

BNPL services are diversifying into sectors like healthcare and education. Partnerships with healthcare providers allow for installment options on medical treatments, while players like Atome have enabled installment plans for travel expenses.

The demand for installment solutions in essential services drives BNPL's growth beyond retail, providing a competitive edge to merchants by attracting cost-sensitive consumers.

This diversification is expected to grow, creating new revenue streams for providers while necessitating enhanced credit assessments for high-value transactions.

Rising Regulatory Oversight

Regulatory oversight is crucial as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) aims to improve lending practices. Emphasis on transparency is growing, inspired by global trends from regions like Singapore and Australia.

Increased scrutiny addresses risks of over-indebtedness and prompts providers to enhance credit assessments, potentially leading to market consolidation.

Regulations over the next few years are expected to build consumer trust, improving the sector's reputation while presenting challenges for smaller providers.

Malaysia's BNPL market is rapidly evolving, with players like Atome, Grab PayLater, Shopee PayLater, and Rely leading the charge. Partnerships and strategic expansions, alongside regulatory developments, will shape the competitive dynamics. The forthcoming Consumer Credit Act will further enforce consumer protection and transparency, pushing providers to align with new standards.

Overall, Malaysia's BNPL market is positioned for significant growth and transformation, offering companies and consumers alike a spectrum of opportunities and strategic benefits.

