NBA Finals 2025 Post Event Analysis Report Featuring 2K Sports, Nike, PepsiCo, Emirates Airline, Michelob Ultra, State Farm, Tissot, AT&T, American Express, Google

An analysis of the recent 2025 NBA Finals, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The 2025 NBA Finals attracted an average of 10.2 million viewers, ranking among the lowest in recent history. The 2025 NBA Finals, broadcast by ABC for the 23rd consecutive year, saw a decline in viewership for its opening game on June 5th. With a total audience of 8.19 million and a TV rating of 4.7 in U.S. households, this game became the third-least watched NBA Finals Game 1 since 1988.

The NBA amassed over five billion views globally across various social media platforms during the NBA Finals. This represents a substantial increase of 215% when compared to the viewership figures from 2024. Smaller markets may have played a role in the lower average viewership across the US, with Oklahoma City and Indianapolis ranking 47th and 25th among US TV markets.



The estimated sponsorship revenue for the NBA 2024-25 season, including the play-offs and the Finals was $1.15 billion. 68 brands sponsored the 2024-25 NBA season, with these sponsorship partnerships also including the 2025 NBA Finals. 2K Sports were granted licensing rights by the league, thereby allowing the brand to produce its NBA 2K video game series. The video game developer's partnership with the NBA is worth a reported $157.14 million annually.



Google's partnership with the NBA, not only sees Google's Pixel phone serve as the presenting sponsor of the post-season NBA playoffs and the NBA's official fan phone but also sees YouTube TV as the presenting partner of the NBA Finals.



All seven matches of the 2025 NBA Finals saw sell out crowds. Ticketmaster, which is the NBA's official ticket partner, had prices for game one on Thursday 5th June at a starting price of $546.75, as of Wednesday 4th June, a day prior to the match. Data from TickPick, which has been monitoring ticket prices since 2019, reveals that the average price for a ticket to the 2025 NBA Finals was $1,147. The most expensive ticket options for the NBA Finals, as listed on Ticketmaster, for game one in Oklahoma, courtside tickets reached a peak price of $20,000; Meanwhile, in Indiana, the pricing for Game 3 escalated dramatically, with tickets being offered at $58,500 each.



This report provides an overview of the recent 2025 NBA Finals, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

