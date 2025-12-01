Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: A $2.1 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Shopee Taiwan, Atome, and Asia Pay

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market in Taiwan is set for remarkable growth, with projections showing a 14.4% annual increase to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2025. Having achieved a 23.4% CAGR from 2021-2024, the BNPL sector is anticipated to maintain its growth momentum, experiencing a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030. By the close of 2030, the market is expected to expand from its 2024 valuation of USD 1.12 billion to approximately USD 2.10 billion.

This comprehensive report offers a data-centric analysis of Taiwan's BNPL industry, detailing market opportunities, risks, and trends across various retail categories. Utilizing over 75 KPIs, it provides an extensive overview of market dynamics, size, forecast, and share statistics. The report analyzes business models, sales channels-both offline and online-and distribution models while examining consumer behavior and spending patterns. This analytical approach reveals market insights through both value and volume KPIs.

Key Market Segments

Taiwan BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern:

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Taiwan Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis:

Revenues and Share by Segments

Merchant Commission and Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Pay Now & Other Income

Operational KPIs & Statistics:

Active Consumer Base

Bad Debt Analysis

BNPL by Purpose:

Short Term Loans for Convenience

Long Term Loans for Credit

Business Model Insight:

Two-Party (Retailer-Driven)

Three-Party Offerings

Merchant Ecosystem and Distribution Model:

Open and Closed Loop Systems

Standalone, Banks & Payment Service Providers, Marketplaces

Channels and Sector Analysis

Channel Perspectives: Analysis of both Online and POS Channels

Analysis of both Online and POS Channels Retail Shopping, Home Improvement, Travel, Media, Services, Automotive, and Healthcare Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, Trends in Gross Merchandise Value, Transaction Volume, and Per Transaction Value

Consumer Attitude and Behaviour Analysis

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Demographic Insights: Age, Income, and Gender

Adoption Motivations and Monthly Consumable Segments

Reasons to Buy

Strategic Insights: Comprehend future trajectories of the BNPL market and explore strategic initiatives and innovations of key players to increase market share.

Comprehend future trajectories of the BNPL market and explore strategic initiatives and innovations of key players to increase market share. Market Dynamics Understanding: Grasp emerging opportunities in Taiwan's BNPL market through a detailed segmentation with over 75 KPIs.

Grasp emerging opportunities in Taiwan's BNPL market through a detailed segmentation with over 75 KPIs. Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Analysis: Leverage KPIs to gauge market dynamics accurately.

Leverage KPIs to gauge market dynamics accurately. Competitive Landscape: Access insights into the current market architecture and formulate strategies based on competitive insights.

Access insights into the current market architecture and formulate strategies based on competitive insights. Consumer Behaviour Analysis: Enhance ROI through a deeper understanding of evolving consumer preferences and retail spending behaviors.

Companies Featured

Shopee Taiwan

Atome

Asia Pay

