Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: A $2.8 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Twisto, Klarna, PayPo, Santander, Allegro, mBank, BNP Paribas, ING Bank Slaski, Alior Bank, and Revolut

The BNPL market in Poland offers growth opportunities in various sectors like retail, home improvement, travel, and media, supported by a strong consumer base and diverse business models. Key growth areas include the online sales channel, while understanding consumer behavior will be essential to leverage these opportunities effectively.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market in Poland is poised for significant expansion, with an anticipated growth rate of 14.1% annually, expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2025. Over the period from 2021 to 2024, the BNPL market experienced a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This dynamic growth trajectory is set to continue, with a forecast CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030, potentially elevating the market value to approximately USD 2.80 billion by 2030, up from USD 1.52 billion in 2024.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed data-centric analysis of the BNPL industry in Poland, shedding light on market opportunities and inherent risks across various retail sectors. Encompassing more than 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report equips stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, projections, and share statistics.

The analysis delves into market opportunities segmented by business model, sales channels (both offline and online), and distribution frameworks. It also provides insights into consumer behaviors and retail spending trends, with KPIs spanning both value and volume dimensions to elucidate end-market dynamics thoroughly. Utilizing industry-leading research methodologies, the publisher combines unbiased analyses with a proprietary analytics platform to present a holistic view of emerging opportunities for business growth and investment.

Scope

Poland BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis

  • Revenues
  • Share by Revenue Segments
  • Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Revenue by Missed Payment Fee
  • Pay Now & Other Income

Poland Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics

  • Active Consumer Base
  • Bad Debt

Poland BNPL by Purpose

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans
  • Credit - Long Term Loans

Poland BNPL by Business Model

  • Two-Party Offering
  • Three-Party Offering

Poland BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

Poland BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

Market Share Analysis by Key Players and Channel Insights

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Sector-specific Insights

Each key retail sector, including Retail Shopping, Home Improvement, Travel, Media and Entertainment, Services, Automotive, Healthcare, and Other areas, is assessed for market size and forecast, with trend analyses focused on gross merchandise value, average transaction value, and volume.

Consumer Attitude and Behavior Analysis

  • Sales uplift by product category
  • Demographic share by age, income, and gender
  • Adoption rationale and monthly expense segmentation

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain strategic insights and identify innovations in the BNPL market.
  • Understand evolving opportunities, key drivers, and trends within the BNPL dynamic.
  • Leverage value and volume KPIs to develop robust market understanding.
  • Assess the competitive landscape and formulate effective business strategies.
  • Identify growth sectors and target key segments efficiently.
  • Enhance ROI through deep analysis of evolving consumer behaviors.

Companies Featured

  • Twisto
  • Klarna
  • PayPo
  • Santander Consumer Bank
  • Allegro
  • mBank
  • BNP Paribas
  • ING Bank Slaski
  • Alior Bank
  • Revolut

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h96z1g

