Poland Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: A $2.8 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Twisto, Klarna, PayPo, Santander, Allegro, mBank, BNP Paribas, ING Bank Slaski, Alior Bank, and Revolut

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market in Poland is poised for significant expansion, with an anticipated growth rate of 14.1% annually, expected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2025. Over the period from 2021 to 2024, the BNPL market experienced a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This dynamic growth trajectory is set to continue, with a forecast CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030, potentially elevating the market value to approximately USD 2.80 billion by 2030, up from USD 1.52 billion in 2024.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed data-centric analysis of the BNPL industry in Poland, shedding light on market opportunities and inherent risks across various retail sectors. Encompassing more than 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the national level, the report equips stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, projections, and share statistics.

The analysis delves into market opportunities segmented by business model, sales channels (both offline and online), and distribution frameworks. It also provides insights into consumer behaviors and retail spending trends, with KPIs spanning both value and volume dimensions to elucidate end-market dynamics thoroughly. Utilizing industry-leading research methodologies, the publisher combines unbiased analyses with a proprietary analytics platform to present a holistic view of emerging opportunities for business growth and investment.

Each key retail sector, including Retail Shopping, Home Improvement, Travel, Media and Entertainment, Services, Automotive, Healthcare, and Other areas, is assessed for market size and forecast, with trend analyses focused on gross merchandise value, average transaction value, and volume.

