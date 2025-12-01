IDWeek: Annual Meeting 2025 Highlights - Emerging Trends in Prophylactic or Therapeutic Strategies for the Management of Viral, Bacterial, and Fungal Infections

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IDWeek: Annual Meeting 2025 Highlights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists.



IDWeek 2025 took place in Atlanta, Georgia, between 19-22 October 2025.



The analyst's infectious diseases team attended industry-sponsored and scientific sessions where key therapies were featured, the contents of which were analyzed to create this IDWeek 2025 Highlights report.



Report Scope

Indications, companies, and therapies discussed in the report are as follows:

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Moderna - mRNA-1345 (mRESVIA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals - EDP-323

COVID-19

Moderna - mRNA-1273.815 (Spikevax XBB.1.5)

Invivyd - Pemivibart (Pemgarda)

Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs)/acute pyelonephritis

GSK and Spero Therapeutics - Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (TBP-PI-HBr)

HIV

ST Pharm - Pirmitegravir (STP0404)

Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals - Omadacycline (Nuzyra)

Gonorrhea

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics - Zoliflodacin

Complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)

Armata Pharmaceuticals - AP-SA02

Fungal Infections

Elion Therapeutics - EL219

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

AiCuris - Pritelivir

Reasons to Buy



This powerpoint-based deliverable provides analysis on key presentations from the conference, and what they mean for your strategy, covering disease areas such as HIV, COVID-19, RSV, NTM, UTIs, and more.



Inside the report you'll find:

Emerging trends in prophylactic or therapeutic strategies for the management of viral, bacterial, and fungal infections

Insights into the disease areas that took precedence at the conference

Key takeaways from headline sessions and late-breaking data

Clinical and commercial implications of notable presentations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Table of contents

1.2. Report overview

1.3. Abbreviations



2. Conference Overview



3. Key Presentations

3.1. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

3.2. COVID-19

3.3. Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs)/acute pyelonephritis (AP)

3.4. HIV

3.5. Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM)

3.6. Gonorrhea

3.7. Complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)

3.8. Fungal infections

3.9. Herpes simplex virus (HSV)



4. Appendix



5. Contact the Publisher



Companies Featured

Moderna

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Invivyd

GSK

Spero Therapeutics

ST Pharm

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Elion Therapeutics

AiCuris

