IDWeek: Annual Meeting 2025 Highlights - Emerging Trends in Prophylactic or Therapeutic Strategies for the Management of Viral, Bacterial, and Fungal Infections

IDWeek is the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists.
IDWeek 2025 took place in Atlanta, Georgia, between 19-22 October 2025.
The analyst's infectious diseases team attended industry-sponsored and scientific sessions where key therapies were featured, the contents of which were analyzed to create this IDWeek 2025 Highlights report.
Report Scope
Indications, companies, and therapies discussed in the report are as follows:
- Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
- Moderna - mRNA-1345 (mRESVIA)
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals - EDP-323
- COVID-19
- Moderna - mRNA-1273.815 (Spikevax XBB.1.5)
- Invivyd - Pemivibart (Pemgarda)
- Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs)/acute pyelonephritis
- GSK and Spero Therapeutics - Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (TBP-PI-HBr)
- HIV
- ST Pharm - Pirmitegravir (STP0404)
- Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM)
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals - Omadacycline (Nuzyra)
- Gonorrhea
- Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics - Zoliflodacin
- Complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
- Armata Pharmaceuticals - AP-SA02
- Fungal Infections
- Elion Therapeutics - EL219
- Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
- AiCuris - Pritelivir
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Table of contents
1.2. Report overview
1.3. Abbreviations
2. Conference Overview
3. Key Presentations
3.1. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
3.2. COVID-19
3.3. Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs)/acute pyelonephritis (AP)
3.4. HIV
3.5. Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM)
3.6. Gonorrhea
3.7. Complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
3.8. Fungal infections
3.9. Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
4. Appendix
5. Contact the Publisher
Companies Featured
- Moderna
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals
- Invivyd
- GSK
- Spero Therapeutics
- ST Pharm
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics
- Armata Pharmaceuticals
- Elion Therapeutics
- AiCuris
