US Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 1.9% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in the Development of AI Infrastructure, Data Center Demand and Power Generation

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US's construction industry to record an annual decline of 2.7% in real terms in 2025, owing to contraction across three key construction sectors: commercial, industrial and residential.

The decline can be predominately attributed to the impacts of the US President's global trade policy, which has contributed to not only rising construction input costs, but also falling builders' sentiment and rising uncertainty. After tariffs were initially being absorbed by contractors or masked through inflated inventories, trade measures are now causing negative impacts throughout the economy, disrupting supply chains and delaying project delivery.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual growth of 1.9% during 2026-29, supported by investments in the development of AI infrastructure. The rapidly expanding industry is expected to increase construction demand for both Data centers, as well as power generation infrastructure and transmission line.

In addition, other sectors such as transport infrastructure and the manufacturing sector are also expected to expand. For example, the manufacturing sector will be bolstered by the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which was launched by the American technology company, Apple, in early-August 2025. As part of this program, Apple has announced an investment plan of $600 billion for the expansion of its operations by 2029. This marks an increase from the initial $500 billion announced in February 2025.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the US, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Construction in Key US States

5.1 California

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.2 Florida

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.3 Texas

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.4 New York

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.5 Pennsylvania

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.6 Georgia

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.7 Illinois

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.8 Ohio

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.9 Washington

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.1 North Carolina

Outlook

Latest news and developments

6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants



7 Construction Market Data



8 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q92v45

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.