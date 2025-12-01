Africa and the Middle East Mobile Broadband Trends Report 2025-2030: Growth is Driven by Regulatory Efforts, LTE Investments, New Market Entrants, and Increasing Mobile Penetration

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends in Africa and the Middle East" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in AME. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.
There are stark differences in the AME region's mobile broadband market between sub-Saharan Africa and the MENA region with the MENA region being more advanced. Telecom regulatory authorities in both developed and developing market in AME have announced spectrum auctions, aimed at expanding 4G and 5G mobile network coverage, increasing mobile adoption, improving service quality, improving internet speeds, and increasing investments in wireless services.
4G will account for the largest share of subscriptions in AME over 2025-2030, supported by efforts by MNOs to expand and improve coverage. Operators have been aggressively investing in LTE network expansion to speed up data services.
The competitive dynamics of the market are changing in AME with the emergence of new MNOs and MVNOs. With some markets having only a few operators, the addition of new players can support the demand for mobile services, increase competition, and provide more investment in networks.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Section 1: AME in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of AME's macro-economic KPIs, mobile telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.
- Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the mobile broadband markets in AME over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.
- Section 3: Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of mobile broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.
- Section 4: Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2025-2030. - Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for AME's mobile broadband market.
Key Highlights
- Unique mobile user penetration of population will increase from an estimated 67.1% in 2025 to 78.3% in 2030, driven by mobile network coverage expansions across the region.
- Mobile subscriptions in AME will reach 2 billion in 2025.
- 4G services will account for an estimated 55.7% of total mobile subscriptions in the region in 2025 and will remain the leading mobile technology through 2030.
Report Scope
- This Regional Insider Report 'Mobile Broadband Trends in Africa and the Middle East - 2025' provides an assessment of mobile broadband trends and factors within the telecom segment in AME. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, AME's position in global context, competitive dynamics and mobile broadband subscription trends in AME.
Reasons to Buy
- This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of AME's mobile broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in AME's mobile broadband markets.
- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, with charts and tables boasting presentation quality.
- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in AME's evolving mobile broadband market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. AME in Global Context
3. Competitive Dynamics
4. Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends
5. Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends
6. Key Takeaways and Recommendations
7. Appendix
