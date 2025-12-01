Greece Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: A $6.15 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Finloup, MelonPay, TBI Bank, and Uplift

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market in Greece is poised for significant expansion. The sector is projected to grow by 33.7% annually, reaching a formidable US$2.03 billion by 2025. Driving this robust growth is an impressive CAGR of 54.3% documented between 2021-2024, and a forecasted growth rate of 24.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. By the end of this decade, the market is expected to surge from its 2024 valuation of USD 1.52 billion to approximately USD 6.15 billion.

This comprehensive analysis details the BNPL industry's opportunities and risks within Greece, utilizing over 75 KPIs to offer an in-depth view of market size, forecasts, and competitive standing. The study evaluates market potential through diverse lenses, including business models, sales channels, distribution methods, and consumer behavior. The nuanced understanding of these metrics in both value and volume terms fosters a deeper comprehension of market dynamics.

Employing an industry-leading methodology, the report is built on an unbiased analysis that taps into proprietary analytics to explore emerging business and investment opportunities. Presented through 58 detailed tables and 75 informative charts, this resource is invaluable for stakeholders seeking tactical and strategic insights into the BNPL sector.

Key analysis areas include:

Gross Merchandise Value, Average Value Per Transaction, and Transaction Volume trends

Revenue analysis across merchant commission, missed payment fees, and other income segments

Operational KPIs such as active consumer base and bad debt

Segmented insights into specific sectors like retail, home improvement, travel, media, healthcare, and automotive

Additional insights are provided into:

Consumer attitudes and behaviors, focusing on sales uplift by category and demographic segmentation (age, income, gender)

Business models, including two-party and three-party BNPL offerings

Merchant ecosystems, comparing open and closed loop systems

Distribution models from standalone options to banks, payment service providers, and marketplaces

Analysis of online and POS channels

Reasons to buy:

Strategic insights into the BNPL sector's future direction and innovation

Comprehensive understanding of market dynamics with 75+ KPIs

Competitive landscape overview with key players in the Greek BNPL industry

Formulate strategies to capture market share and deepen consumer engagement

Companies Featured

Finloup

MelonPay

TBI Bank

Uplift

