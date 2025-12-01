Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2025: A $1.92 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Pathao, Mutho, and ShopUp

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market in Bangladesh is set to grow by 14.5% annually, reaching US$1.17 billion in 2025. Between 2021-2024, the market experienced a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%, and this upward trajectory is projected to continue with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2025-2030. By 2030, the sector is expected to expand to approximately USD 1.92 billion from its 2024 valuation of USD 1.02 billion.

This report offers an exhaustive data-centric analysis of the BNPL industry in Bangladesh, evaluating market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. With over 75 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) analyzed at a national level, the report presents an all-encompassing view of BNPL market dynamics, encompassing market size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

The analysis categorizes market opportunities by business model types, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models, while also providing insights into consumer behavior and retail spending dynamics. Value and volume-based KPIs facilitate a detailed understanding of the end-market dynamics.

The research methodology follows industry best practices, offering unbiased analysis through a proprietary analytics platform that provides detailed insights into emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope of the Report

Bangladesh BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern: Analysis of gross merchandise value, average transaction value, and transaction volume trends.

Analysis of gross merchandise value, average transaction value, and transaction volume trends. BNPL Revenue Analysis: Breakdown of revenues by segments, including merchant commissions and missed payment fees.

Breakdown of revenues by segments, including merchant commissions and missed payment fees. Operational KPIs & Statistics: Evaluating active consumer base and bad debt in the BNPL sector.

Evaluating active consumer base and bad debt in the BNPL sector. Market Breakdown by Purpose: Differentiating between short- and long-term loan conveniences.

Differentiating between short- and long-term loan conveniences. Business Model Analysis: Investigation of two-party and three-party BNPL offerings.

Investigation of two-party and three-party BNPL offerings. Merchant Ecosystem Analysis: Distinction between open and closed loop systems.

Distinction between open and closed loop systems. Distribution Model Insights: Analysis includes standalone, banks & payment service providers, and marketplaces.

Analysis includes standalone, banks & payment service providers, and marketplaces. Channel Analysis: Focus on online and point-of-sale (POS) channels.

Focus on online and point-of-sale (POS) channels. Retail Sector Analysis: Detailed BNPL market size and forecasts for segments like home improvement, travel, media, entertainment, automotive, healthcare, and more.

Detailed BNPL market size and forecasts for segments like home improvement, travel, media, entertainment, automotive, healthcare, and more. Consumer Attitude and Behavior Insights: Factors such as sales uplift by product category, demographic segment shares, and monthly expense segments are explored.

Reasons to Invest in the Report:

Gain strategic insights into the BNPL industry's future direction through a comprehensive understanding of strategic initiatives by key players.

Access a detailed breakdown of BNPL market dynamics in Bangladesh, focusing on emerging opportunities and future direction.

Utilize value and volume KPIs for precise market understanding and strategy development.

Assess the competitive landscape with insights into key players and market share.

Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending dynamics.

Companies Featured

Pathao

Mutho

ShopUp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vxjdz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.