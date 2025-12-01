Himax and Liqxtal to Launch New Pro-Eye Vision Care Monitor Featuring WiseEye™ AI Tracking at the 2025 Taiwan Healthcare+ Expo

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and Liqxtal Technology Inc. (“Liqxtal”), a subsidiary of Himax dedicated to developing various image and optical solutions with exceptional adaptive optics design and manufacturing expertise, today announced that the latest Liqxtal® Pro-Eye vision-care monitor, equipped with Himax’s WiseEye™ AI facial recognition and eye-tracking technology, will be presented at the upcoming 2025 Taiwan Healthcare+ Expo. At the event, Liqxtal will also unveil the research findings on the Pro-Eye monitor for the first time. The results show that the Pro-Eye monitor’s long-distance viewing design helps reduce ciliary-muscle strain caused by prolonged near-screen use, alleviating common issues such as eye fatigue and blurred vision among senior users and intensive digital-device users. The findings also indicate that it can effectively lower the risk of pseudo-myopia in school-age children, marking a significant milestone in the intelligent vision-care display technologies.

The Liqxtal® Pro-Eye vision-care monitor features three major technological innovations:

Leveraging Liqxtal’s patented electrically tunable liquid crystal technology, the Pro-Eye monitor projects images to a virtual viewing distance of approximately 16 feet away, compared with standard screens typically viewed at 20 to 24 inches, while maintaining exceptional clarity, sharpness without distortion. This design reduces eye strain and the burden of near-far adjustment caused by presbyopia, providing users with a more relaxed viewing distance when looking at the screen. Together with the monitor’s flicker-free design, low blue-light calibration, and a suite of eye-care enhancements, Pro-Eye ensures all-around visual protection. AI-powered eye monitoring and data integration : Featuring Himax’s WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing technology, Pro-Eye performs real-time AI face and eye tracking to monitor visual behavior and analyze gaze patterns. It automatically generates personalized eye-use reports, determines whether the user’s viewing distance remains within the optimal range, and provides alerts to help prevent excessive eye strain or poor posture. These data-driven insights help users develop healthier viewing habits, including taking regular breaks and maintaining proper viewing distance.

: Featuring Himax’s WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing technology, Pro-Eye performs real-time AI face and eye tracking to monitor visual behavior and analyze gaze patterns. It automatically generates personalized eye-use reports, determines whether the user’s viewing distance remains within the optimal range, and provides alerts to help prevent excessive eye strain or poor posture. These data-driven insights help users develop healthier viewing habits, including taking regular breaks and maintaining proper viewing distance. Cross-domain vision protection: Designed for a wide range of environments, including medical clinics, entertainment at home, and remote-work setups, where Pro-Eye offers an all-day, multi-scenario eye-care solution. Its built-in privacy-protection angled shielding display effectively prevents side-view peeking, enhancing information security in business settings.





“Pro-Eye not only delivers meaningful visual improvement for users who spend extended hours in front of screens, but also represents a new era of eye-protection technology through the deep integration of optics and AI. With precise AI-driven visual-behavior analysis and real-time gaze monitoring, our goal is to transform the display from a passive viewing device into an intelligent interface that proactively safeguards users’ visual health. Looking ahead, we will continue collaborating with academic and medical institutions to strengthen both theoretical and clinical research, driving ongoing refinement and real-world adoption of vision-care technologies,” said by Dr. Hung Shan Chen, President of Liqxtal.

The Taiwan Healthcare+ Expo brings together the latest achievements in smart healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, precision medicine, medical devices, and electronic technologies, serving as a key international platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration. The 2025 exhibition will take place from December 4 to 7 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1.

During the event, Himax will also showcase a wide range of innovative applications powered by WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing technology. We warmly invite media representatives and industry professionals to visit us at Booth I1109a to experience the latest advancements in vision-care monitor and AI-driven innovations firsthand.

About Liqxtal Technology Inc.

Liqxtal Technology Inc. is a Taiwan based company that has been focused on exploring opportunities with liquid crystal (“LC”) beyond just displays since the company’s inception. With a distinguished track record in liquid crystal optics, Liqxtal has developed liquid crystal based optical components such as LC lens for ophthalmic application, LC diffuser for 3D sensing and LC retarder for light sensing. Additionally, Liqxtal designed and released LQ001, a high voltage & tunable frequency LC driver with a 1mm x 2mm footprint, which is particularly ideal for portable products. As a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Liqxtal also integrates novel display solutions such as tunable backlight with local dimming capability powered by FPGA for niche applications. Lastly, Liqxtal is dedicated to novel vision eyewear technology and strives to innovate and advance useful optical solutions to the world.

https://www.himax.com.tw/zh/products/liqxtal-technology/

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,586 patents granted and 371 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

