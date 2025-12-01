OracleX Global Public Beta Launches December 1: Proof-of-Contribution Reconstructs Prediction Market Incentives

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OracleX, the world's first decentralized collective consensus platform based on Proof-of-Contribution (POC), launches its global public beta today. Through an innovative dual-token model and contribution-based mechanism, OracleX systematically addresses prediction markets' three critical pain points—disconnect between value contribution and rewards, high participation barriers, and black-box operations—creating a next-generation decision support ecosystem.

Era's Call: From Individual Limits to Collective Wisdom

We live in an era of unprecedented uncertainty where technological revolutions reshape industries, geopolitical situations impact supply chains, and economic cycles remain unpredictable. Accurate future predictions have shifted from competitive advantage to survival necessity.

Prediction markets offer the breakthrough solution: leveraging decentralization and incentive mechanisms to aggregate dispersed knowledge, transforming participants' judgments into continuously updated "collective wisdom decision tools." During the 2024 U.S. election, Polymarket's collective wisdom—backed by $3.6 billion in bets—achieved a Brier Score of 0.05-0.06, far surpassing traditional polls' 0.21-0.22.





However, critical challenges remain: Polymarket creates 35,000 monthly markets yet suffers severe liquidity dispersion; Kalshi relies on sports events for 85% of trading volume. More fundamentally, users can only participate as traders, unable to share platform growth—a structural disconnect between value contribution and rewards.



Core Innovation: POC Transforms Players into Ecosystem Owners

Released on October 31, 2025 (Bitcoin whitepaper's 16th anniversary), OracleX's technical whitepaper introduces the groundbreaking Proof-of-Contribution mechanism.

"Our core philosophy treats prediction behavior itself as ecosystem contribution deserving rewards," explains the team. "Current platforms trap users as 'players' despite being core sources of liquidity and information. POC creates an inclusive ecosystem where contributions yield tangible benefits."

POC Operating Logic: Users participating in predictions automatically receive daily OEX token rewards based on trading volume and activity—equivalent to obtaining ecosystem equity "at zero cost."

POC rewards correlate with three weighted dimensions:

Trading Volume (50%) : Reaching 100 USDX daily unlocks full rewards, max 0.1%/day

: Reaching 100 USDX daily unlocks full rewards, max 0.1%/day Voting Frequency (30%) : 3+ daily predictions earn full rewards, max 0.06%/day

: 3+ daily predictions earn full rewards, max 0.06%/day Accuracy Rate (20%): 66%+ accuracy secures full rewards, max 0.04%/day



This design ensures incentives flow to sustained, high-quality contributors who become ecosystem builders and owners, not just transient traders.

Dual-Token Economic Engine: OEX + USDX

OracleX employs an innovative dual-token model solving the single-token struggle to balance "value growth" and "price stability."

OEX (Governance Token): 10 billion total supply representing ecosystem equity. Critically, 51% distributes through POC mining, ensuring fair community-driven allocation. Staking OEX enables: minting USDX for predictions, earning mining rewards (0.3%-1.1% daily based on lock periods: flexible to 360 days), and participating in governance.

USDX (Stable Medium): Perpetually pegged to 1 USDT, serving as the platform's "stable fuel." USDX's sole production method is staking OEX with dynamically adjustable minting ratios (10%-50%) via community governance, eliminating price fluctuation concerns.

Self-Balancing Model: As mining progresses (0-100%), 2% trading revenue gradually shifts from OEX buybacks to user dividends, while USDX minting ratios increase from 10% to 50%—dynamically balancing deflation with liquidity needs. Early stages support prices through burns; mature stages reward holders through dividends.

Value Stabilization Innovation

Traditional DeFi protocols force liquidate assets during volatility, triggering chain reactions—the Luna/UST collapse exemplifies this danger.

OracleX's solution: When staked OEX value falls below minted USDX, the system avoids hard liquidation. Instead, mining rewards temporarily redirect to staking addresses, automatically replenishing collateral until safe ratios restore. This provides self-repair buffer time, preventing panic selling and maintaining stability.

Additional safeguards include a USDT over-reserve treasury providing final USDX redemption guarantees, and dynamic minting ratios (10%-50%) ensuring safe operational boundaries.

Comprehensive Product Matrix

Basic Models: Binary predictions (yes/no), scalar predictions (numerical ranges), classification predictions (multi-option events)

Advanced Products: Index predictions (related event baskets), conditional predictions (complex event chains), range predictions (interval pricing)

Coverage: Economics & finance, technology & innovation, sports & entertainment, society & environment

Explosive Industry Growth

Prediction markets have grown from billions (2023-2025, 35-50% CAGR) toward trillion-dollar projections (2025-2030). Major capital includes ICE's $2B investment in Polymarket ($12B valuation), Kalshi's $10B valuation, Trump family's Truth Predict, and Coinbase's integration plans.



Industry leaders express high optimism: Paradigm's Matt Huang believes prediction markets can match or exceed the largest financial markets; Coinbase's Brian Armstrong envisions them becoming traditional media alternatives.



Yet existing platforms face structural challenges. Both Polymarket and Kalshi rely on external subsidies lacking endogenous sustainable mechanisms—precisely what OracleX's POC protocol addresses.

Genesis Launch Incentives

Staking Mining: 0.3%-1.1% daily rates by lock duration (flexible to 360-day periods)

POC Rewards: Up to 0.2% daily based on behavior quality across three dimensions

About OracleX

OracleX is the world's first decentralized collective consensus platform based on group intelligence, creating an inclusive ecosystem where everyone participates and contributions yield benefits through POC protocol. The dual-token model and innovative stabilization system systematically solve traditional prediction markets' value distribution failures.

OracleX believes decentralized prediction markets are not merely financial tools but crucial infrastructure for redefining human collective wisdom paradigms and promoting information democratization.

Vision: "Insight into the Future · Prophesy the Truth"

Technical Whitepaper: https://github.com/eliasoraclex/OracleX-

Official website: https://oraclex.ai/

oraclex x : https://x.com/oraclex_cn?s=21

