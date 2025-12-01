Global Express and Small Parcels Delivery Market Report 2025-2029: Competitive Analysis of FedEx, UPS, USPS, SF Express, DHL Group, IDS (Royal Mail / GLS), La Poste

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Express and Small Parcels 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed market analysis, including market size and forecast data, market segmentation, volume data and forecasts, express trends, competitive analysis & company profiles.

Expansion, consolidation, tariff turmoil - Express & Small Parcels market enters new phase of growth - use this market report to stay ahead, capture key growth opportunities and shape supply chain strategy.

Understand market dynamics and make informed decisions - download the report today.

Key Report Highlights:

e-commerce: continues to underpin parcel demand.

China: the express sector has reached an extraordinary scale.

Last mile: Out-of-home delivery reshaping last mile economics.

Strategy: Efficiency, automation, and sustainability are central to strategic planning.

Technology: Carriers investing heavily to streamline performance, reduce emissions & enhance visibility.

Market growth: In 2024, the market grew 7.9% year on year.

Market forecasts: The publisher projects the market will grow further by 7.9% by 2029.

B2B/B2C: In 2024, B2C accounted for 61% of the total market.

Regional: Asia Pacific fastest growing region - by 2029, the market will grow 10.6%.

Top 10s: Volume rankings led by Chinese 'tongda' operators and SF Express.

The Report Contains:

Market size & forecasts: 2024, 2025 - 2029 split by region, domestic, international & B2B/B2C.

Volume forecasts: 2024 - 2029.

Market segmentation: Domestic vs international & B2B vs B2C.

Trend analysis: Trade, tariffs, direct shipping, environmental challenges, last mile & business models.

Competitive landscape & top 10s: Leading providers & volumes rankings.

Provider profiles: Including comparative analysis.

Use This Report to:

Support your strategic planning: identify high-growth markets, sectors & geographies, and adopt effective technology & sustainability initiatives.

Assess M&A opportunities: capture key investment and consolidation opportunities.

Understand demand and growth forecasts: capitalise on key growth areas and emerging trends.

Mitigate supply chain risk: increase resilience in volatile market conditions.

Benchmark and optimise supply chain strategies: capture growth opportunities and gain a competitive advantage.

This Report Is Perfect For:

Global manufacturers

Banks and financial institutions

Supply chain managers and directors

Logistics procurement managers

Marketing managers

Knowledge managers

Investors

All C-level executives

Key Topics Covered:

1. Express Market Sizing Analysis 2025

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 Global

1.2.1 Global Market Size 20-24

1.2.2 Global Market Size by Region 20-24

1.2.3 Global Market Size Forecast 25-29

1.2.4 Global Domestic & International Market Size 20-24

1.2.5 Global Domestic & International Market Size 25-29

1.2.6 Global B2B & B2C Market Size 20-24

1.2.7 Global B2B & B2C Market Size 25-29

1.2.8 Global Volume Market Size 20-24

1.2.9 Global Volume Market Size Forecast 25-29

1.2.10 Global Volume by Region Market Size 20-24

1.3 North America

1.3.1 North America Market Size 20-24

1.3.2 North America Major Markets Market Size 20-24

1.3.3 North America Market Size 25-29

1.3.4 North America Domestic & International Market Size 20-24

1.3.5 North America Domestic & International Market Size 25-29

1.3.6 North America B2B & B2C Market Size 20-24

1.3.7 North America B2B & B2C Market Size 25-29

1.4 Asia Pacific

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Market Size 20-24

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Major Markets Market Size 20-24

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Market Size 25-29

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Domestic & International Market Size 20-24

1.4.5 Asia Pacific Domestic & International Market Size 25-29

1.4.6 Asia Pacific B2B & B2C Market Size 20-24

1.4.7 Asia Pacific B2B & B2C Market Size 25-29

1.5 Europe

1.5.1 Europe Market Size 20-24

1.5.2 Europe Major Markets Market Size 20-24

1.5.3 Europe Market Size 25-29

1.5.4 Europe Domestic & International Market Size 20-24

1.5.5 Europe Domestic & International Market Size 25-29

1.5.6 Europe B2B & B2C Market Size 20-24

1.5.7 Europe B2B & B2C Market Size 25-29

2. Market Trends

2.1 STRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENTS

2.1.1 Tariffs and De Minimis (RS)

2.1.2 Direct Shipping: Evolves to Local

2.2 LAST MILE DEVELOPMENTS

2.2.1 Lockers and Parcel Shops

2.3 Environmental Challenges

2.3.1 Alternative Fuel Vehicles

2.4 Business Types and Models

2.4.1. Company Types (Posts, Integrators, Independents)

2.4.2 Business Models (Contracting DSPs, Couriers, Franchises, FTEs) (PC)

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Ranking by Revenue Top 10

3.2 Global Ranking by Volume Top 10

3.3 Revenue Per Parcel

4. Company Profiles

4.1 FedEx

4.2 UPS

4.3 USPS

4.4 SF Express

4.5 DHL Group

4.6 IDS (Royal Mail / GLS)

4.7 La Poste (Geopost / DPD group)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt9aem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.