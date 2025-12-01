Solar A/S: No. 17 2025 Solar's acquisition of Sonepar Norge finalised

On 22 October 2025, we announced that Solar Norge had signed an agreement to acquire Sonepar Norge for DKK 315m (Enterprise Value).

All regulatory approvals have now been obtained, and the business deal was finalised today.

As previously announced, the acquisition is a bolt-on acquisition, positioning the combined businesses as one of the leading distributors offering efficient sourcing and services mainly within electrical, ventilation, and climate and energy solutions. Together, the two companies will offer a portfolio of 25,000 SKUs and generate an annual revenue of approximately DKK 2.5bn.



For 2026, Sonepar Norge is expected to deliver revenue of DKK +700m, with an EBITDA of approximately DKK -30m, impacted by estimated transition costs of approx. DKK 60m, of which the majority will be incurred in Q1 2026. Integration of the businesses is targeted for completion by the end of H1 2026.

The acquisition is not expected to have an impact on the Solar Group results in 2025 except for the acquisition costs of approx. DKK 5m.





Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment